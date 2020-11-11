Global Tungsten Ribbons Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the Forecast Period, owing to the Increased Adoption in Manufacturing Auto Lamp Filament and Other Anti-Shock Devices

Tungsten as a metal has a very high melting point of 3422 degree Celsius compared to other metals such as titanium, platinum and lead. Thus, tungsten has been a preferred metal to manufacture filaments of incandescent lamps since the 20th century. Thus, with the advancements in technologies, companies are focused on manufacturing tungsten ribbon filament lamps for use in temperature range higher than 800 degree Celsius. For instance, Pyro offers tungsten ribbon filament strip lamps for calibrating optical pyrometers. The integration of sapphire window spectral range in the lamp enables to eliminate the refection of light and forms a good source of thermal radiation. Similarly, Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd., offers a range of tungsten ribbons for the manufacturing of bulb, electric lamp, and other lighting equipments. The company is engaged in offering tungsten metal in ribbon form owing to its lighter weight when compared to other forms such as rod and wire amongst others. The ribbon shape has better deformation-resistance, thereby, influencing the adoption of the same in manufacturing of the lighting equipments across the globe. The tungsten ribbon filament lamps are also being increasingly used as a calibration standard in vacuum such as space. For instance, according to NASA Technical Reports Server, tungsten ribbon filament lamp filled with sapphire windowed argon is applied for photomultiplier quantum efficiency calibration in vacuum ultraviolet.

In terms of revenue, global tungsten ribbon market was valued at US$ 119.95 in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of tungsten ribbon market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

· Power and Utilities industry accounted for the highest share in 2019 in the global tungsten ribbon market. This is attributed to the high melting point of the metal which enables efficient power generation thus, influencing its adoption across the industry

· Indirect sales channels such as agencies, wholesalers and online B2B good selling platforms such as IndiaMart, Amazon and Alibaba amongst others are promoting the distribution of tungsten ribbons in the global market. This is offering additional opportunities for the market participants to reach its target customers in remote locations.

· Asia Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share in 2019. The presence of established infrastructure and market players across the region is contributing towards the market growth. Furthermore, rising investments by these players to expand their business geographically is also expected to influence the growth of the Asia Pacific tungsten ribbons market over the forecast period.

· Some of the players operating in the global tungsten ribbons market are Advent Research Materials Ltd, American Elements, Barn Door Lighting Outfitters LLC, BIMO CORPORATION, Eagle Alloys Corporation, ESPI Metals, Inc, H Cross Company, KAIYOSHA CO., LTD, Midwest Tungsten Service, Mitsuwa Electric Co., Ltd, MWS Wire Industries, Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd., Scientific Instrument Services, T&D Materials Manufacturing, The Nilaco Corporation, and Zhuzhou Kingdon Industrial & Commercial Co., Ltd amongst others.

Global Tungsten Ribbons Market:

· By Type

o Metals

o Alloys

· By Thickness

o Less than 0.1mm

o 0.11mm-0.15mm

o More than 0.15mm

· By Purity

o 90%

o 92%

o 95%

o 99%

o Others

· By Application

o Aviation

o Medical Devices

o Power and Utilities

o Defence

o Marine

o Consumer Electronics

o Semiconductor

o Research and Laboratory

o Others

· By Sales Channel

o Direct

o Indirect

· By Region

o North America

§ U.S

§ Canada

§ Mexico

§ Rest of North America

o Europe

§ France

§ The UK

§ Spain

§ Germany

§ Italy

§ Nordic Countries

ü Denmark

ü Finland

ü Iceland

ü Sweden

ü Norway

§ Benelux Union

ü Belgium

ü The Netherlands

ü Luxembourg

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

§ China

§ Japan

§ India

§ New Zealand

§ Australia

§ South Korea

§ Southeast Asia

ü Indonesia

ü Thailand

ü Malaysia

ü Singapore

ü Rest of Southeast Asia

§ Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

§ Saudi Arabia

§ UAE

§ Egypt

§ Kuwait

§ South Africa

§ Rest of Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

§ Brazil

§ Argentina

§ Rest of Latin America

