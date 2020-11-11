Global Life Science Instruments Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rise in Pharmaceutical Research and Development Expenditure

Increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies towards research & development activities in drug discovery, analysis and modelling of novel compounds for catering the rise in diseases is driving the demand for life science instruments. For instance, the U.S. Department of Commerce highlighted that each year pharmaceutical companies in the nation spend over US$ 75 billion in research activities. In similar instance, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry stated that pharmaceutical industry recorded the highest research and development expenditure with an estimate of 20.4% of total sales. Thus, the growing investment towards development of new drugs is propelling the global life science instruments market.

Amidst the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are striving to develop effective medicines or vaccines for treating the affected and protecting the unaffected population. Pharmaceutical companies such as Astellas, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and others are conducting research to develop effective diagnostics and treatment of coronavirus. These activities are anticipated to further inflate demand in the global life science instruments market.

In terms of revenue, global life science instruments market was valued at US$ 44.87 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of life science instruments market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Direct distribution channels are anticipated to witness high growth in global life science instruments market due to growing adoption of online sales platform by customers as well as companies owing to its convenience, cost savings and better experience.

North America held the highest market share in global life science instruments market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the period of next eight years due to the growing pharmaceutical industry coupled with emergence of local players to meet the regional demand.

Some of the players operating in the life science instruments market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker, Cytiva, Danaher., Eppendorf AG, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, METTLER TOLEDO, NIKON CORPORATION, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, PerkinElmer Inc., PHC Corporation, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Spectris, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation and ZEISS amongst others.

Global Life Science Instruments Market:

By Offering

Products

Chromatography Liquid Chromatography (LC) Liquid Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry (LC/MS) Gas Chromatography (GC) Thin Layer Chromatography Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry (GC/MS)

Electrophoresis and Blotting

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Systems

Flow Cytometer Systems Cell Analyzer Cell Sorter

Cell Imaging Plate Readers Microscopes Others

Cell Counting Automated Cell Counter Manual Cell Counter

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Digital PCR Real Time PCR

Liquid Handling Systems Automated Liquid Handling Systems Manual Liquid Handling Systems

Protein Sample Preparation & Interaction Systems

Centrifuges Ultracentrifuges Mini and Microcentrifuges High Speed Centrifuges Large Capacity Centrifuges Others

Air Particle Counters

Particle Size Analyzer

Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer

General Laboratory Equipment Incubators CO2 Incubators Multigas Incubators Heated Incubators Cooled Incubators Others Freezers & Refrigerators Pharmaceutical / Vaccine Refrigerators Blood Bank Refrigerators Lab Freezers Biomedical Freezers Others Lab Ovens & Furnaces Water Baths, Circulators & Chillers Water Purification Lab Shakers Lab Automation Systems Others

Others

Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Training & Education Services

Others

By Application

Research, Drug and Development

Genomics

Molecular Diagnostics

Cell Biology

Protein Biology

Environmental Analysis

Food Testing and Agriculture

Energy and Chemicals

Forensics

Others

By End Users

Universities

Government

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

