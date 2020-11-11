Global Intercom Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027-A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

In terms of revenue, global intercom market was valued at US$ 33,107.01 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% (2019 – 2027). Increased adoption of video intercom systems to facilitate advanced security measures is facilitating market growth.

Video intercoms are in high demand in regions like North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Companies are providing video intercom solutions that can be integrated with CCTV and alarms systems. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, for instance, provides IP/Analog-based intercoms that can be controlled using their iVMS-4200 platform.

COVID-19 is expected to have a positive impact on the intercom market, since security and surveillance systems that use IR imaging technology will find increasing adoption to check the Coronavirus symptoms.

North America contributed the largest share in the global intercom market in 2018. The presence of higher number of intercom providers coupled with the increased demand in commercial and residential facilities is contributing towards this growth. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast years, owing to the growing investments coupled with increasing rate of urbanization in the region.

Some of the players operating in the intercom market are ABB, Aiphone Co. Limited , Bosch Security Systems, Clear, Comelit Group S.p.A., Commend International GmbH , Dahua Technology USA Inc., EasyGates Ltd, Gainwise Technology Co., Hosmart, Legrand, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nidac Security, Panasonic Corporation, Riedel Communications GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Siedle USA, Telephonics Corporation, WulooOfficial, Zenitel and Zicom, amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global intercom market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

