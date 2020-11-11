Global Immunity Supplements Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.55% over the Forecast Period, With Rise in Adoption of Online Distribution Channels that Provide Easier Access to Consumers, says Absolute Markets Insights

The number of internet smartphone users across the globe is witnessing an upsurge which has bought higher number of consumers on online marketplace, thus, transforming the traditional shopping habits. One such industry which is gaining a huge momentum is online distribution of immunity supplements. Online availability of these supplements provides consumers easier access to products, thus, increasing its consumption. For instance, a report published by European Commission in January 2020 states that online shoppers in European countries including United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden and Netherlands increased in recent years with immunity supplements being one of the most ordered items. Owing to this shift in consumer preference from offline to online sales channels, market players such as Purova Health and Science, H&H Group and many others have started offering their products online either on their company website or on an e-commerce website. Hence, the growing adoption of online channels by consumers owing to the ease of shopping and enhanced experience, coupled with growing number of market players offering their products online to cater larger customer base, is driving the growth of global immunity supplements market.

With countries slowly easing the lockdown measures, and schools being reopened, bolstering the immune health of individuals is of utmost importance. Immunity supplements are in high demand, and the market is seeing the entry of companies that are offering naturally available immunity boosting ingredients. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a positive impact on the immunity supplements market, and the market seems to be an attractive investment in the coming years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of immunity supplements market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The global immunity supplements market was valued at US$ 2656.20 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 16.55% over the forecast period owing to the rise in disease burden worldwide.

Naturally occurring supplements are witnessing high demand in global immunity supplements market due to the ill-effects on health associated with consumption of synthetic or processed supplements.

The growing number of vitamin deficiency cases and with the rising awareness regarding the consumption of vitamins to effectively boost immunity of an individual is driving its share in global immunity supplements market.

North America accounted for the highest market share in global immunity supplements market in 2018. The high presence of elderly population who have low immunity power to defend against diseases, coupled with high awareness about health and wellness in the North America region is contributing towards its dominance in global immunity supplements market.

Some of the players operating in the global immunity supplements market are Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Arkopharma, Bayer AG, BIOSMART Nutraceuticals, Carlyle, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Cyanotech (Nutrex Hawaii Inc.), Gaspari Nutrition, Glanbia plc, Herbalife International of America, Inc., MuscleTech, Nature’s Bounty, Nestlé Health Science, Nordic Naturals, Nu Skin International, Inc., OPTIMUM NUTRITION, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., ProSource and Universal Nutrition amongst others.

