Global Human Growth Hormone Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the Forecast Period

The growing awareness regarding the efficacies of human growth hormone therapies to treat a variety of disorders is creating high demand in the human growth hormone market. These medications are being used for the treatment of growth failure disorders (noonan syndrome, turner syndrome and idiopathic short stature), growth hormone deficiency, intestinal disorder (short bowel syndrome) and HIV-related weight loss or wasting. Public health regulatory agencies around the world have recognized the capabilities of growth hormone drugs and are granting approvals for use in various cases. For instance, in July 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agency approved ZOMACTON, a growth hormone drug of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, for five additional pediatric indications such as idiopathic short stature, short stature associated with turner syndrome, growth failure in short stature homeobox-containing gene (SHOX) deficiency and short stature born small for gestational age (SGA). The agency also approved this drug for replacement of endogenous growth hormones in adults. Government agencies have also initiated campaigns to create awareness regarding early detection of growth disorders in children and to adopt growth hormone treatment. Thus, the growing awareness regarding multiple applications of growth hormone therapies is driving the demand in global human growth hormone market.

Amidst the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, medical professionals and scientists are conducting research to develop growth hormone therapy for treatment of active COVID-19 patients and speed-up their recovery. These on-going research and development activities are anticipated to fuel the growth of global human growth hormone market.

In terms of revenue, global human growth hormone market was valued at US$ 4109.23 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5819.32 million by 2028, growing at an estimated growth rate of 8.9% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of human growth hormone market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Based on route of administration, subcutaneous route contributes significant share of global human growth hormone market owing to the less incision and optimal drug delivery capabilities coupled with introduction of needle-free systems which further minimize the pain associated with growth hormone therapy.

High number of children facing hormone deficiency compared to adults is driving the share of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in global human growth hormone

North America held the highest market share in global human growth hormone market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years. The flourishing biopharmaceutical industry and encouraging regulatory framework in the region is attracting global players to market their biosimilar human growth hormone products in the region.

Some of the players operating in the human growth hormone market are AnkeBio Co., Ltd, Ascendis Pharma A/S, BTG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen Pharma, LifeTein, LLC., Merck Serono, Novo Nordisk Health Care AG, Pfizer Inc., Sandoz Inc. (Novartis AG), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Theratechnologies Inc., Versartis, Inc. and Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG amongst others.

Global Human Growth Hormone Market:

By Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Intravenous

By Type

Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD)

Prader-Willi Syndrome

Turner Syndrome

Idiopathic Short Stature

Small for Gestational Age

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD)

Non-Weight Based

Weight Based

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

