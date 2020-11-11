Global Healthcare Fabrics Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Global Healthcare Fabrics market is expected to reach grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. Fabrics are used in a variety of applications in many industries, in the healthcare industry these fabrics are coated and created with antimicrobial features. Fabrics which are used for everyday sitting are flame resistant, mold and mildew resistant. In order to prevent the microbes form forming on the surface of any fabric it is important that those fabric should be antimicrobial and stain resistant. There is a growing demand for advanced technologies in healthcare, medical fabric is one of the rapidly growing market in the recent years. Development of advanced fabrics with latest technology is boosting the healthcare fabrics market. Fabrics in healthcare have a variety of applications ranging from wound care, wound prevention and wound dressing, bandages, blood flow prevention amongst others. This advantages of the healthcare fabrics makes it a most popular product and there is an increasing adoption of these fabrics in the healthcare industry.

Healthcare fabrics are inexpensive and can be reused therefore there is substantial demand for these fabrics in global market. These fabrics are increasingly used as baby and adult diapers, adult sanitary products and wipes making it popular to use among the households. Advanced fabrics helps in avoiding infections in patients making it a popular product to be used largely in hospitals. Another major use of healthcare fabrics are hospital mattresses, these mattresses are becoming popular as they help to prevent infection. There is a growing use of these fabrics in hospitals as mattresses as these utilize fluid resistance and moisture transmission properties to reduce the risk of fabric contamination. Healthcare fabrics are becoming popular in the hospitals and these specialty fabrics are used in bed, curtains, gowns and also blankets and sheets.

There is an increasing competition among key market players to provide fabrics that are safer and comfortable. Europe’s leading garment manufacturer Klopman is closely working with hospitals and clinics and develops fabrics which satisfy their needs. Klopman’s wide variety of fabrics offers the wearer safety and breathability and the company develops a large number of skin friendly fabrics for healthcare personnel’s. People are getting more concerned about their health and safety, hospitals are also deploying fabrics with antimicrobial coatings in order to keep the hospitals safe and free from germs. There is an increased spending on products related to personal hygiene this will boost the demand for healthcare fabrics over the period.

In the recent years there are rising incidences of airborne diseases, also there are rising cases of hospital associated infections. The providers of the fabrics are continuously improving their product in order to satisfy the needs of the users and to create safe and healthy environment. There is an increasing prevalence of Covid-19 in many countries and there are signs that the condition is going to worsen, there is a shortage of masks to be provided for the healthcare workers and also among the common people. The World Health Organization (WHO) in a report mentioned that the use of fabric face masks should be increased by people with no symptoms in order to maintain a steady flow of masks in the market. In a video released by WHO explained who should wear which mask. Both fabric and medical mask are an important precautionary measure to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. In United States there are over 18 million healthcare workers. There is increasing concern in health workers regarding exposure to microorganisms, various diseases like Ebola, Covid-19 are the reason for increased use of personal protective equipment’s. Coats, gowns, masks and other personal protective equipment made from fabric are in increasing demand nowadays. Rising cases of Covid-19 is increasing the demand for healthcare fabric, the stock of healthcare fabric is very less and to make a sustainable supply of the fabric companies are increasing their production to maintain a steady supply of healthcare fabric in the market.

Mattresses made of healthcare fabric are aiding in fighting against the microorganisms in hospitals. As people are getting more concerned towards their health advanced fabric are in great demand nowadays and the market will boom in the upcoming years. Fabrics are easily disposable and do not cause any harm to the nature. Growing investments in healthcare facilities is also a major factor which will boost the demand for healthcare fabrics. Surgical gowns, operating room garments which require special antibacterial properties are in huge demand thus increasing the market for healthcare fabrics.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of healthcare fabrics market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In the offerings segment antimicrobial fabrics will exhibit a significant share over the forecast period, hospitals and other healthcare settings are deploying mattresses and other products made from healthcare fabric in order to create safe environment.

As people are more concerned towards hygiene the usage of fabrics possessing antimicrobial properties in increasing.

Bedding/upholstery will exhibit a highest CAGR over the forecast period, the sue of healthcare fabrics for bedding is at a very large scale in hospitals also advanced technology in healthcare fabrics is making it possible to have beds which possess antimicrobial properties.

Hospitals and clinics are the major users of healthcare fabrics and is the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. The use of healthcare fabrics in home care is also rising at a rapid rate.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region over the period, countries like China, India are the major producers of fabrics. Europe is also one of the leading market for fabrics, the medical and healthcare sector is booming in Europe and use of advanced products for safety is rising in hospitals in Europe.

The major players operating in the healthcare fabrics market include Agua Fabrics Ltd Baltex, Carriff Corporation, DELIUS GmbH & Co. KG, Designtex, Dibella BV GEBRÜDER AURICH GMBH (Aurich Textiles GmbH), Herculite, Interweave Textiles Ltd., Klopman International, Knoll, Inc., Panaz, Standard Textile Co., Inc., Trimproof Ltd. (Chieftain Fabrics), Venus Group and other market participants.

Healthcare Fabrics Market:

By Offerings Flame Resistant Antimicrobial Fabrics Thermal Conductive Fabrics Fluid Resistance Stain Resistance Anti-Static Fabrics Pressure Management Customized Products Others

By Weave Plain Twill Satin Panama

By Fabric Weight Lightweight Medium Weight Heavy Weight

By Material Polyester Polypropylene Cotton Cotton-Rich Spandex Vinyl Polyamide Others

By Application Bedding/Upholstery Performance Upholstery Wall Covering Privacy Curtains Blanket and Bedding Dressing Products Others

By End Users Hospitals/Clinics Ambulatory Care Centers Pathology Centers Research Centers Home Care Others

By Distribution Channel Online Offline

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

