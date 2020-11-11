GLOBAL EMBOSSED TOILET TISSUES MARKET REPORT 2020| GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, SHARE, SALES STATISTICS AND FORECAST BY 2025 WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS LIKE PROCTER & GAMBLE, ESSITY, GEORGIA-PACIFIC, AND KIMBERLEY CLARK CORPORATION

Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 60.7 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of +6% during the forecast period (2020-2025).Toilet tissue is also known as toilet paper roll and is a lightweight paper used for hygiene purposes. Toilet tissue is made from raw plant paper pulp and recycled paper pulp. Commonly tissue papers are plastic free but at present toilet paper made from bamboo fiber or sugarcane fibers are also available in the market for eco-conscious users. The quality of toilet tissue paper depends upon the fiber or pulp used for manufacturing.

Embossing of toilet tissue paper is a process of printing a three dimensional pattern on the surface of the tissue paper. This is done through a metal plate having a particular shape or a design. The metal plate is pressed on the stock that is tissue paper, which raises an image of a pattern or design on the tissue paper. Embossing helps the multi-ply toilet tissue paper to stick itself restricting the peeling apart. Embossing on toilet tissues increases the surface area of tissue paper due to which the rate of absorbing liquid increases. It also functions as an aesthetic appeal for the buyers influencing them to purchase it. Companies usually emboss company logo, initials, illustrations, or design to create a luxurious effect.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Asia Pulp and Paper Group (APP), Georgia-Pacific LLC, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, Hengan International Group Company Limited, CMPC S.A., Cascades, Inc., Jukebox Print Inc., Paper Mart Inc., Svenska Cellulosa AB and Unicharm Corporation.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Embossed Toilet Tissues Market Trends:

Inflating income levels and the rising hygiene-consciousness among individuals have escalated the demand for personal hygiene products like tissue papers across the globe. Furthermore, the recent coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has increased the demand for hygiene products, such as toilet paper and paper towels, across the residential sector, as well as healthcare institutions and essential services. Apart from this, some of the leading companies are focusing on the introduction of premium quality products with high absorbency, strength and softness. They are also developing perforated, scented, embossed, or colored tissues to diversify their product offerings. Additionally, owing to the rising environmental concerns, they are more eco-friendly raw materials, such as bamboo, to produce organic tissues that do not contain any brightening agents. Furthermore, favorable government policies to promote public health is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

1. Paper Napkin

2. Paper Towel

3. Facial Tissue

4. Toilet Paper

5. Wrapping Tissue

6. Others

Based on the product, the market has been segmented into paper napkin, paper towel, facial tissue, toilet paper, wrapping tissue and others. At present, toilet paper exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

1. Wood Free

2. Wood Containing

3. Recovered Fiber

On the basis of the raw material, the market has been segregated into wood-free, wood containing and recovered fiber.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Household

2. Commercial

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the application into the household and commercial sectors. The household sector currently dominates the market.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

2. Convenience Stores

3. Online Stores

4. Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others. Convenience stores account for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

