Global Combine Harvester Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Need for Automation in Agriculture

The scarcity of manpower is pushing the adoption of automation in agriculture sector thus, propelling the demand for combine harvesters. Recent trend of urbanization has led to rise in migration from rural areas to metro cities for better income opportunities and extravagant lifestyle. United Nations stated in the press release of May 2018, that by 2050 68% of the global population is expected to live in urban areas. This has created scarcity of labors in the agriculture sector. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has further added up to the shortage of manpower. In order to overcome this challenge of manpower, farmers are adopting mechanized solutions including combine harvesters, which reduces the number of labors required and performs the activities such as reaping, threshing and winnowing at faster rates. Government agencies are also helping farmers by providing subsidy to procure machinery to improve farm input and farm power availability. For instance, the Government of Australia announced the Farm Machinery Grants in March 2020 to assist farm businesses for purchasing and maintaining essential on-farm machinery and equipment. In a similar instance, Government of India has introduced various national as well as state level schemes such as Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization amongst others, which provide subsidies to the farmers on purchase of farm machinery. Also, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development of India provides loans and a 30% subsidy for purchase of agriculture machinery. Thus, the growing need and encouragement towards adoption of automation in agriculture sector is driving the growth of global combine harvester market.
In terms of revenue, global combine harvester market was valued at US$ 7994.69 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of combine harvester market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Key Findings of the Report:
- The global combine harvester market was valued at US$ 7994.69 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% over the forecast period owing to the necessity for increasing food productivity to meet the growing demand.
- Based on offerings, self-powered combine harvesters contribute significant share in the global combine harvester market owing to their high efficiency, speed and maneuverability.
- North America held the highest market share in global combine harvester market in 2018 owing to the high technology adoption rate and existence of developed agriculture infrastructure in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate over the period of next eight years.
- Some of the players operating in the combine harvester market are AGCO GmbH, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial America LLC, CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V., Deere & Company, Dewulf BV, Gomselmash India Private Limited, KUBOTA Corporation., KUHN S.A., Lovol Heavy Industry CO., LTD., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Ploeger Machines bv, PÖTTINGER Landtechnik GmbH, Sampo-Rosenlew Oy, SDF S.p.A., Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited and YANMAR CO., LTD. amongst others.
Global Combine Harvester Market:
- By Offering
- Equipment
- Self-Powered Combine Harvesters
- Tractor Pulled/Mounted Combine Harvesters
- Parts & Accessories
- Batteries
- Camera System
- Lubricants & Coolants
- Spare Parts
- Knife Blades
- Double Fingers
- Chains
- Others
- Others
- Services
- Maintenance Services
- Product Training & Support Services
- Others
- By Movement Type
- Wheeled
- Tracked
- By Type
- New
- Pre-Owned
- By Power
- Less than 50HP
- 50HP -100HP
- 100HP -150HP
- More than 150HP
- By Crop Type
- Corn
- Rice
- Wheat
- Sunflower
- Pulses
- Onion
- Potato
- Leafy Vegetables
- Others
- By Farm Size
- Small and Medium Farms
- Large Farms
- By Sales Channel
- Direct
- Indirect
- By Region
- North America
- S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
