Global Combine Harvester Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Need for Automation in Agriculture

The scarcity of manpower is pushing the adoption of automation in agriculture sector thus, propelling the demand for combine harvesters. Recent trend of urbanization has led to rise in migration from rural areas to metro cities for better income opportunities and extravagant lifestyle. United Nations stated in the press release of May 2018, that by 2050 68% of the global population is expected to live in urban areas. This has created scarcity of labors in the agriculture sector. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has further added up to the shortage of manpower. In order to overcome this challenge of manpower, farmers are adopting mechanized solutions including combine harvesters, which reduces the number of labors required and performs the activities such as reaping, threshing and winnowing at faster rates. Government agencies are also helping farmers by providing subsidy to procure machinery to improve farm input and farm power availability. For instance, the Government of Australia announced the Farm Machinery Grants in March 2020 to assist farm businesses for purchasing and maintaining essential on-farm machinery and equipment. In a similar instance, Government of India has introduced various national as well as state level schemes such as Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization amongst others, which provide subsidies to the farmers on purchase of farm machinery. Also, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development of India provides loans and a 30% subsidy for purchase of agriculture machinery. Thus, the growing need and encouragement towards adoption of automation in agriculture sector is driving the growth of global combine harvester market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=698

In terms of revenue, global combine harvester market was valued at US$ 7994.69 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of combine harvester market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=698

Key Findings of the Report:

The global combine harvester market was valued at US$ 7994.69 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% over the forecast period owing to the necessity for increasing food productivity to meet the growing demand.

Based on offerings, self-powered combine harvesters contribute significant share in the global combine harvester market owing to their high efficiency, speed and maneuverability.

North America held the highest market share in global combine harvester market in 2018 owing to the high technology adoption rate and existence of developed agriculture infrastructure in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate over the period of next eight years.

Some of the players operating in the combine harvester market are AGCO GmbH, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial America LLC, CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V., Deere & Company, Dewulf BV, Gomselmash India Private Limited, KUBOTA Corporation., KUHN S.A., Lovol Heavy Industry CO., LTD., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Ploeger Machines bv, PÖTTINGER Landtechnik GmbH, Sampo-Rosenlew Oy, SDF S.p.A., Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited and YANMAR CO., LTD. amongst others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=698

Global Combine Harvester Market:

By Offering

Equipment

Self-Powered Combine Harvesters

Tractor Pulled/Mounted Combine Harvesters

Parts & Accessories

Batteries

Camera System

Lubricants & Coolants

Spare Parts Knife Blades Double Fingers Chains Others

Others

Services

Maintenance Services

Product Training & Support Services

Others

By Movement Type

Wheeled

Tracked

By Type

New

Pre-Owned

By Power

Less than 50HP

50HP -100HP

100HP -150HP

More than 150HP

By Crop Type

Corn

Rice

Wheat

Sunflower

Pulses

Onion

Potato

Leafy Vegetables

Others

By Farm Size

Small and Medium Farms

Large Farms

By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Combine-Harvester-Market-2019-2027-698

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424