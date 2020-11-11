Global Call Centers Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Global call centers market was valued at US$ 229.38 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.27% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

The outbreak of covid-19 has favored the growth of global call centers market. The remote working organizational structure has led to the emergence of varied technical difficulties being faced by employees. This is influencing a greater number of people to contact the call centers for resolving technical problems, thereby contributing towards the growth of the market.

In 2018, IT and Telecommunications market accounted for the highest share in the global call centers market and is also expected to grow with the highest CGAR. Increase in investment into outsourcing of call center services by the telecommunication industry in order to manage cost and optimize customer experience is influencing the segment’s share in the market.

Asia Pacific accounted for the major share in the global call centers market in 2018 and is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR. India is gradually emerging as the hub of call centers across industries. The availability of low-cost labor and presence of large English-speaking population in the country, is supplementing the growth of the region’s growth in the global market

Some of the major players operating in the global call centers market are CIENCE, Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., DATAMARK, Inc., GCS Agents, HelloSells, helpware, Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd, iQor Holdings Inc., TDCX, Upcall, VSA, Inc., WNS (Holdings) Ltd., and Xact TeleSolutions amongst others

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of call centers market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

