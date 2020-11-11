Global Analog Dermatoscope Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Growing Popularity of Teledermatology in the Industry, says Absolute Markets Insights

The growing popularity of teledermatology across the globe has fuelled the demand for analog dermatoscopes which can be mounted on smart devices and transfer data to remote locations. Teledermatology is the broad term used to identify all practices that combine the fields of dermatology with telemedicine to provide clinical health services, virtually. Dermatoscope mountable on mobiles are specifically designed to utilize the connectivity features for increase the reach of health care in distant geographies. This technique of dermoscopy to provide care to distantly located patients is enabling doctors to cater large number of patients, thus, increasing throughput. The Cliniques universitaires Saint-Luc of Belgium is using teledermoscopy for screening of patient in rural region to detect skin cancers. Thus, the growing adoption teledermascopy by skin care providers is propelling the growth of analog dermatoscope market, across the globe.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has restrained people from leaving their homes for availing skin care treatments as governments have imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of infection. These crisis are posing a lucrative growth opportunity for teledermascopy which in-turn is anticipated to fuel the global analog dermatoscope market in coming years. Dermatoscope Analogue, Basic delivery kit is a dermatoscope inspection system which is primarily used without a PC. The System can be directly connected to a monitor or television. The same handheld device is easy to use and also provides sharp images with accurate color representation.

The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of analog dermatoscope market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global analog dermatoscope market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period owing to growing number of skin diseases amongst worldwide populations.

Mobile and tablet adapters are anticipated to witness high growth rate in global analog dermatoscope market over forecast period owing to the digital capabilities they render to traditional dermatoscopes.

North America held the highest market share in global analog dermatoscope market in 2018 owing to the high prevalence of skin cancer. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years. The rising investment in the healthcare sector and growing medical tourism is anticipated to drive the growth of Asia Pacific region.

Some of the players operating in the analog dermatoscope market are 3Gen LLC (Dermlite), Albert Waeschle Ltd. (Opticlar), Bio-Therapeutic Inc., Canfield Scientific, Inc., DermoScan GmbH, Illuco Corporation, KIRCHNER & WILHELM GmbH + Co. KG, Luxamed and Welch Allyn amongst others.

Global Analog Dermatoscope Market:

By Offerings

Product

Scopes

Phone and Tablet Adapters

Accessories

Others

By Light Source

White LED

Halogen

UV LED

Xenon

By Battery Type

Rechargeable

Disposable

By Application

Pigmented Skin Lesions

Melanoma

Moles (benign melanocytic naevus)

Freckles (lentigos)

Atypical naevi

Blue naevi

Seborrhoeic keratosis

Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma

Haemangioma Melanoma

Non-pigmented Skin Lesions

Scabies Mite within a Burrow

Locating a Splinter

Nail Fold Capillaries in Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus or Systemic Sclerosis

Skin Conditions such as Lichen Planus

Hair Loss (trichoscopy)

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Schools

Skin Care Centers

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

