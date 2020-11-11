Global 3D Fashion Design Software Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2028

Global 3D fashion design software market was valued at US$ 0.58 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1.2 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. The use of software in almost all the sectors have risen a lot in the recent years. Software use in the fashion, textile and apparel industry has completely changed the face of industry. The need for human beings has considerably reduced due to the use of various applications and has made a lot of tasks easy and fast. 3D fashion design software are aiding the fashion designers in creating unlimited designs easier and faster than ever. A number of fashion designers have started using this software in large number due to its numerous benefits. Fashion companies are deploying this software at a rapid rate, fashion and garment industry remained manual for many years but software applications are being widely accepted in the fashion industry in recent years.

The main purpose of this software is body scanning, designing of virtual garments and checking of those garments as to how it will look on the person before it is being made. The designers can easily customize clothes according to the requirement and displaying those customized suggestion can give a better idea to the designers. There are various factors which will drive the growth of 3D fashion design software market this includes increasing trend towards posting of 3d catalogue online, practice of zero waste design amongst others. By using this software a lot time, money and energy can be saved and also aids in providing the customer with minutest of details like color combination, style, fitting etc. Customers can actually see as to how the garment looks like and if they wish to change anything it can be done then and there, this will boost the use of this software in the fashion industry.

The demand for 3D fashion design software in increasing because of the increasing practice of zero waste design in manufacturers. This software aids the designers in reducing or eliminating the waste of fabric. Almost 15% of the fabric is wasted while making a garment but this zero waste design approach eliminates textile waste at the design stage. Thus use of 3D fashion design software aids the textile manufacturers in eliminating the waste while designing a garment. 3D fashion design software can get an immediate interpretation of how the cloth will look on the humans, also the designer can test it with different fabrics or a combination of fabrics in order to get a desired result this will increase the use of this software by fashion companies. 3D fashion design software helps the companies in keeping up with the fast paced fashion world by creating design and making them ready to be distributed in the market in estimated time.

Fashion companies take utmost care and precision in order to prevent the item from getting tight to the wearer. This is one of the biggest challenge for the companies in the fashion business, the companies are using technologies in order to ensure that the fit of garment is suitable for the customers. But communication between the design team and pattern team is the biggest challenge faced by the MNC’s. 3D fashion design software helps the designers to produce a prototype and allows them to take decision about marketing of the product reducing the time to market. Thus 3D fashion design software accelerates the decision making process in fashion companies and there is a significant demand for this software in fashion companies. In the fashion industry faster decision making is essential in order to cope up with the changing industry, rapid decision making coupled with less development of physical samples contributes to maximize the revenue growth. 3D fashion design eliminates the need for physical samples thus demand for this software is increasing in the market.

The number of users other than fashion companies is rising as the individual user of the software who are interested in fashion designing are using this software thus increasing the demand for 3D fashion design software in the market. There is a growing concern regarding environmental pollution from textile industry. People are becoming environmental friendly and so does the key players operating in the market, adoption of digital tools has increased in the textile industry in order to reduce pollution. Adoption of 3D fashion design technologies is changing the face of fashion industry and revolutionizing the methods of traditional manufacturing.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of 3D fashion design software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In the product type, clothes segment held the highest share in 2019 and is expected to continue the same trend over the next eight years. 3D fashion design software is adopted in large number by apparel manufacturers. The demand for the product is increasing in the shoes, bags and accessories manufacturing as well.

In the subscription model segment, the market is bifurcated into monthly and yearly. Monthly segment captures the highest share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Owing to favorable features, the segment is expected to witness the highest growth in future years. However, multinational companies are adopting this software in large numbers and prefer yearly subscription model. Individual user of the software are more inclined towards using the software for a month in order to test the feasibility and making further decision accordingly.

The major players operating in the market include Autodesk, Inc., Browzwear Solutions Pte Ltd., CLO Virtual Fashion LLC., Continuum, Gerber Technology LLC, Mylinego, Inc (Tailornova), Optitex, Romans CAD Software, Tukatech Inc. and other market participants.

3D Fashion Design Software Market:

By Offerings

Product

3D Design Illustrator

Collaborate

Print and Cut

Marker

Rendering Server

Others

Solution

3D Asset Design Library

Graphic Design Integration

Pattern Design Software

Fabric Management

Others

Services

Consultation

Proof of Concept

Training

Mentoring

3D Studio

Ongoing Technical Support

Others

By Product Type

Clothes

Basic Shirts

Detailed and Complex Dresses

Detailed and Complex Suits

Shoes

Bags and Accessories

Upholstery

By Software Type

Web Based

App Based

By Device Type

Smartphones

Tablets

PCs

Others

By Subscription Model

Monthly

Yearly

By Application

Individuals

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User

DIY Sewing Community

Fashion Students

Fashion Merchandisers

Enterprises

Brands and Retailers

Hobbyist and Freelancer

Clothing Boutiques

Tailors and Dressmakers

Indie Designers

Apparel Brands

Pattern Retailers

Specialty Apparel Manufacturers

Others

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

