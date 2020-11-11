Customer Journey Mapping Software Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2028- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Global customer journey mapping software market was valued at US$ 0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 24,262.7 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.57% over the forecast period.

Adoption of journey mapping software’s by small and medium enterprises has increased significantly and small and medium enterprises segment will dominate the market over the forecast years. Large enterprises have their in house teams for analytics and other tasks but they are also using these software’s to improve outputs.

Under solution segment, cloud based deployment of customer journey mapping software will dominate the market over the forecast period, as the cloud technology provide better flexibility, high degree of security and level of control and it is also a cost effective solution.

The software provided by UXPressia aided StepChange Debt Charity a leading debt charity in UK to solve its complex problems, the software has become a hub for the entire customer journey mapping projects within StepChange’s UX team.

Smaply assisted Global Electronics Corporation a Japanese electronics company to improve its business operations specifically with external partners, the company also assisted Community Empowerment Lab to help design a model for scaling Kangaroo Mother Care in rural India.

North America will dominate the customer journey mapping software market, as most of the companies in United States have started using this software.

The major players operating in the market include Acquia Inc., Adobe, CEMantica, Genpact (Tandemseven), Smaply, UXPressia and WebEngage amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of customer journey mapping software market. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

