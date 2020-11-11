Covid-19 Update: Global Pressure Relief Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.09% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Increasing Product Development Activities with Technological Advancements in the Industry, says Absolute Markets Insights

The growing use of advanced technologies to develop novel products for reducing the occurrence and treating pressure ulcers in immobile patients is driving the market growth. Medical device manufacturers are developing hi-tech and adjustable pressure relief devices which efficiently prevent pressure ulcers. For instance, companies such as Carilex Medical, novacare GmbH and others provide dynamic air therapy mattresses or alternating-pressure mattresses which inflate and deflate sequentially to relieve pressure at different anatomical sites and contains sensors for automatic pressure management. In other instance, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Arjo and other companies have developed air-fluidized beds which circulates warms air through fine ceramic beads and many other such solutions. Market players are also focusing on increasing the life of these products which eliminates the cost associated with frequent replacements and minimizes the environmental impact of waste. Thus, the on-going product development activities by incorporation of advanced technologies is driving the growth of global pressure relief devices market.
Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=683
The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has inflated the risk of pressure ulcers in bedridden patients in critical care units and medical professionals attending these patients, hence, anticipated to fuel the demand in global pressure relief devices market.
In terms of revenue, global pressure relief devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.09% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of pressure relief devices market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=683
Key Findings of the Report:
- The number of patients suffering from pressure ulcers has increased over the recent years with that the need for pressure relief devices has risen.
- Based on type of offerings, products contributed highest share of global pressure relief devices market in 2018 due to the high demand for mattress overlays. The cost-efficiency and high capability of these products to reduce incidence of pressure ulcers has contributed towards its share.
- Hospitals/ clinics are striving to reduce the pressure ulcers in patients during hospitalization to avoid the extra costs associated with the treatment and enhance the delivery of care to patients, thus, contributing towards their share in market.
- North America held the highest market share in global pressure relief devices market in 2018. The high presence of geriatric and obese population who are most prone to pressure ulcers, owing to the extended time spent on beds, is contributing towards dominance of North America region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.
- Some of the players operating in the pressure relief devices market are Action Products, Inc., AliMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Beaucare Medical Ltd, Down-Under Wool, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare LLC., Medline Industries, Inc., PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD., SEQUOIA HEALTHCARE CO., LTD., Stryker and Thomashilfen North America (ExoMotion, LLC) amongst others.
Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=683
Global Pressure Relief Devices Market:
- By Type
- Adjustable (Hi-Tech)
- Low Tech
- By Offerings
- Products
- Foam Cushion
- Mattress Overlays
- Water
- Gel
- Air
- Foam
- Combination
- Medical Sheepskin
- Seat Cushion
- Ring Cushion
- Heel Protector/Pillows
- Elbow Protector
- Skin Barrier Lotions
- Kinetic Bed
- Others
- Services
- By Application
- Complete Body Care
- Limb Care
- Torso
- Others
- By End Users
- Hospitals/Clinics
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Home Care
- Others
- By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- By Region
- North America
- S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Pressure-Relief-Devices-Market-2019-2027-683
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …
Contact Us:
Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Phone: +91-740-024-2424