Covid-19 Update: Global Pressure Relief Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.09% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Increasing Product Development Activities with Technological Advancements in the Industry, says Absolute Markets Insights

The growing use of advanced technologies to develop novel products for reducing the occurrence and treating pressure ulcers in immobile patients is driving the market growth. Medical device manufacturers are developing hi-tech and adjustable pressure relief devices which efficiently prevent pressure ulcers. For instance, companies such as Carilex Medical, novacare GmbH and others provide dynamic air therapy mattresses or alternating-pressure mattresses which inflate and deflate sequentially to relieve pressure at different anatomical sites and contains sensors for automatic pressure management. In other instance, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Arjo and other companies have developed air-fluidized beds which circulates warms air through fine ceramic beads and many other such solutions. Market players are also focusing on increasing the life of these products which eliminates the cost associated with frequent replacements and minimizes the environmental impact of waste. Thus, the on-going product development activities by incorporation of advanced technologies is driving the growth of global pressure relief devices market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=683

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has inflated the risk of pressure ulcers in bedridden patients in critical care units and medical professionals attending these patients, hence, anticipated to fuel the demand in global pressure relief devices market.

In terms of revenue, global pressure relief devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.09% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of pressure relief devices market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=683

Key Findings of the Report:

The number of patients suffering from pressure ulcers has increased over the recent years with that the need for pressure relief devices has risen.

Based on type of offerings, products contributed highest share of global pressure relief devices market in 2018 due to the high demand for mattress overlays. The cost-efficiency and high capability of these products to reduce incidence of pressure ulcers has contributed towards its share.

Hospitals/ clinics are striving to reduce the pressure ulcers in patients during hospitalization to avoid the extra costs associated with the treatment and enhance the delivery of care to patients, thus, contributing towards their share in market.

North America held the highest market share in global pressure relief devices market in 2018. The high presence of geriatric and obese population who are most prone to pressure ulcers, owing to the extended time spent on beds, is contributing towards dominance of North America region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the pressure relief devices market are Action Products, Inc., AliMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Beaucare Medical Ltd, Down-Under Wool, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare LLC., Medline Industries, Inc., PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD., SEQUOIA HEALTHCARE CO., LTD., Stryker and Thomashilfen North America (ExoMotion, LLC) amongst others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=683

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market:

By Type

Adjustable (Hi-Tech)

Low Tech

By Offerings

Products

Foam Cushion

Mattress Overlays Water Gel Air Foam Combination

Medical Sheepskin

Seat Cushion

Ring Cushion

Heel Protector/Pillows

Elbow Protector

Skin Barrier Lotions

Kinetic Bed

Others

Services

By Application

Complete Body Care

Limb Care

Torso

Others

By End Users

Hospitals/Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Care

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Pressure-Relief-Devices-Market-2019-2027-683

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424