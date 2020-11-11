Covid-19 Update: Global Medical Radiography Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rise in Number of Cancer Patients, says Absolute Markets Insights

According to the study conducted by World Health Organization in 2018, more than 9.6 million people died due to cancer. This rise in number of patients with cancer is creating high demand in medical radiography market for diagnostic purposes. Radiography uses X-ray beams to produce images of the structures inside patient’s body which makes it fast, painless, and eliminates need of any special preparation. Radiography tests assist doctors to look for cancer in different parts of the body including bones, stomach, kidneys lungs and others. Cancer tumors are usually denser than tissues around them, which makes them clearly visible in radiographic images. Radiography is also being used during the planning of radiation therapy treatment. With improving healthcare policies for cancer treatments and rise in number of X-Ray imaging procedures performed worldwide, the demand in global medical radiography market is increasing considerably.
Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=703
Amidst the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, portable/mobile radiography systems are assisting healthcare professionals to perform diagnosis in acute care centers. On March 11, 2020, the American College of Radiology (ACR) task force on COVID-19 also recommended the use of portable/mobile radiology systems in speciality care centers. Moreover, researches are developing intelligent algorithms, which when incorporated in digital radiography systems will accurately identify COVID-19 associated pneumonia. These advancements are anticipated to fuel the growth of medical radiography market across the globe.
In terms of revenue, global medical radiography market was valued at US$ 1692.07 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of medical radiography market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=703
Key Findings of the Report:
- The global medical radiography market was valued at US$ 1692.07 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 10.9% over the forecast period owing to the rise in number of orthopedic treatments.
- Based on component, digital radiography equipment are anticipated to witness high growth in global medical radiography market in future years due to their operational advantages and higher reimbursement rates in healthcare policies.
- The high prevalence of breast cancer is driving the share of mammography application across global medical radiography market.
- North America held the highest market share in global medical radiography market in 2018. A substantially large ageing population who require medical imaging to diagnose and treat health conditions is contributing towards dominance of North America region. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate over the period of next eight years.
- Some of the players operating in the medical radiography market are ADANI, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allengers, Canon Medical Systems, Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hitachi Healthcare Americas, Hologic, Inc., ITALRAY, Konica Minolta, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Neusoft Corporation, NP JSC Amico, SAMSUNGHEALTHCARE.COM, Shenzhen BASDA Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd and Trivitron Healthcare amongst others.
Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=703
Global Medical Radiography Market:
- By Component
- Equipment
- Digital Radiography
- DR Detectors
- Image Processing & Console
- Others
- Computed Radiography
- Services
- Training & Education
- Project and Remote Management Services
- Maintenance & Support Services
- Others
- By Functionality
- Portable/Mobile Radiography Systems
- Stationery/Fixed Radiography Systems
- Ceiling Mounted
- Floor-Mounted
- By Application
- Dental Examination
- Verification of Placement of Surgical Markers
- Mammography
- Orthopedic Evaluations
- Spot Film or Static Recording during Fluoroscopy
- Planning of Radiation Therapy Treatment
- Chiropractic Examinations
- Others
- By Facility Size
- Small and Medium Size Facility
- Large Size Facility
- By Specialty Type
- Pediatrics
- Veterinary
- Chiropractic
- Otolaryngology
- Orthopedic
- Others
- By End Users
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Mobile Medical Facilities
- Urgent Care Centers
- Others
- By Region
- North America
- S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Medical-Radiography-2015-2027-703
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …
Contact Us:
Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Phone: +91-740-024-2424