Covid-19 Update: Global Healthcare ERP Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the Forecast Period, Due to Growing Demand for Workflow Planning in Healthcare Industry, says Absolute Markets Insights

The rising number of patients and healthcare treatments is creating demand for healthcare ERP systems for efficient planning and management of workflow. The growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle has increased the prevalence of illnesses amongst global populations. This growing sick populations has inflated the hospital or clinic visits and number of healthcare treatments performed. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the number of patients who require medical treatments. Healthcare institutions are strained due to this high number of patients and face difficulties in managing and coordinating between different business operations. Healthcare ERP solutions and services enables healthcare providers to streamline crucial areas such as financials, supply chain, grants, payroll and human resources. Owing to these benefits many medical facilities are adopting these solutions. For instance, University Health System, a teaching hospital and network of outpatient healthcare centers, partnered with Premier Inc. in February 2019 to deploy ERP solution at its San Antonio, Texas premises for streamlining workflows and identifying opportunities for greater efficiencies. Thus, the need for organizing workflows of healthcare organizations across various departments is driving the growth of global healthcare ERP market.
In terms of revenue, global healthcare ERP market is expected to reach US$ 5192.09 million by 2028, growing at an estimated CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global healthcare ERP market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Key Findings of the Report:
- Based on the offerings, solutions dominated global healthcare ERP market in 2019. The cloud based solutions are anticipated to witness high popularity in future years owing to their ease of deployment, scalability and affordability.
- The core modules held significant share of global healthcare ERP market in 2019. ERP software for patient and care management application are witnessing high demand due to the need for making treatments and therapies more effective
- North America held the highest market share in global healthcare ERP market in 2019 and is expected follow a similar trend over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate over the period of next eight years. The growing number of medical institutions which create stringent competition in healthcare sector is pushing the demand for healthcare ERP systems to survive and thrive in the market.
- Some of the players operating in the healthcare ERP market are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Azalea Health, CentralBOS, LLC, CPSI, Deskera, Elinext Group, Focus Softnet Pvt Ltd, Infor, Infosys Limited, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Microsoft, Oracle, Premier, Rootstock Software, Sage Group plc, SAP, The HCI Group (Tech Mahindra Limited), Wipro Limited and Workday, Inc. amongst others.
Global Healthcare ERP Market:
- By Offerings
- Solutions
- Cloud Based
- On Premise
- Services
- Installation Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
- Consulting Services
- Others
- By Application
- Core Modules
- Patient and Care Management
- Departmental Modules
- Electronic Medical Record
- Hospital ERP Support Modules
- Billing Systems
- CSSD
- Diet and Kitchen
- Waste Management
- Dashboards
- Housekeeping
- Back Office Modules
- HR Management
- Payroll Management
- Accounts/Financials Management
- Store Inventory Management
- Others
- Front Desk Management
- Reporting
- Equipment Maintenance System
- Others
- By End Users
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Long and Short Term Facilities
- Nursing Facilities
- Others
- By Region
- North America
- S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
