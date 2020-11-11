Covid-19 Update: Global Drug Addiction Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the Forecast Period, Owing to the Transformation of Traditional Therapy Techniques, says Absolute Markets Insights

The on-going evolution of traditional drug addiction treatment therapies has increased the efficiency rate of the treatment and delivered better results in shorter duration of time, thus encouraging more number of drug addicts for undertaking treatment pertaining to this addiction disease. Hospitals, rehabilitation centers and other medical facilities are using a combination of modern therapies and medications to treat drug addicts. For instance, the specialty therapy of BioCorRx, Inc. includes a combination of medication and counselling for addiction treatment. In this procedure, an implant formulation of naltrexone is inserted just beneath the skin of patient in the lower abdominal area. This drug reduces the cravings for drugs and enables the patient to effectively engage in the therapy, thus, increasing the efficiency of treatment. Hence, high success rate of emerging specialty therapy techniques is driving the growth of global drug addiction treatment market.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted economies across countries luring large numbers of people towards addiction of illicit drugs and opioids. In September 2020, American Medical Association cited a steep increase in opioid related overdose cases in the duration of past six months. This growing harmful use of drugs is anticipated to fuel the growth of global drug addiction treatment market in future years.

In terms of revenue, global drug addiction treatment market was valued at US$ 7109.16 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of drug addiction treatment market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The high number of people facing relapse during or after treatment for substance abuse disorder are contributing towards share of relapse prevention application in global drug addiction treatment market.

Recent shift in the trend of drug consumption from illicit drugs to opioids is causing rise in illnesses and deaths, thus, propelling share of opioids/opiates in global drug addiction treatment market.

North America held the highest market share in global drug addiction treatment market in 2018. The high rate of drug addiction across young age population and legalization of certain illicit drugs has attracted investment from multiple private equity firms, thus, contributing towards dominance of North America in global drug addiction treatment market.

Some of the players operating in the drug addiction treatment market are Addiction Friend, AddictionCenter.com, Advanced Recovery Systems, Alkermes, American Addiction Centers, Inc., Asia Health Co., Ltd., BioCorRx, Inc., Castle Craig Hospital, Cedars at Cobble Hill, Detox of South Florida Inc., DyAnsys Inc., Foundations Wellness Center, Help 4 Addiction, Hope Recovery Services Limited, Indivior PLC, Novartis AG, Paracelsus Medical AG, Phoenix Programmes, Pinnacle Treatment Centers, Step 1 Recovery Centre, Summit BHC, The Augustine Recovery Center and Touchstone Ranch Recovery Center amongst others.

Global Drug Addiction Treatment Market:

By Treatment Type

Detoxification

Medication

Naltrexone

Acamprosate

Disulfiram

Buprenorphine

Methadone

Others

Behavioral Therapies & Counseling

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MET)

Multidimensional Family Therapy

Dialectic Behavioural Therapy

Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy (REBT) Therapy

Therapeutic Communities

Recovery Housing

Self-help Groups

Online Counseling

Psychotherapy

Mindfulness

Specialty Therapies Music Therapy Yoga Therapy Animal Assisted Therapy Art Therapy Others

Others

Substance Abuse Services

Vocational Services

Mental Health Services

Medical Services

Educational Services

HIV/AIDS Services

Legal Services

Family Services

Others

Combination Treatment

Others

By Application

Withdrawal Symptoms

Relapse Prevention

Co-Occurring Conditions

Depression

Anxiety Disorders (Including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)

Bipolar Disorder

Schizophrenia

Others

Others

By Age Group

Adolescents

Young Adults

Adults

Elderly

By Drug Type

Illicit Drugs

Cocaine

Crack Cocaine

Ecstasy

Marijuana

Hallucinogens

Methamphetamine

Heroin

Others

Opiates/Opioids

Sleeping Pills

Stimulants

Others

By Addiction Type

Mild Substance Use Disorders

Chronic Substance Use Disorders

By Providers

Hospitals/Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Urgent Care Centers

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

