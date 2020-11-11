Covid-19 Update: Global DNA/RNA Extraction Kit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rise in Demand from the field of Genetic Engineering, says Absolute Markets Insights

The growing application of genetic engineering across wide array of fields is driving the demand for DNA/RNA extraction kits. Botany is witnessing increasing use of genetic engineering for creating modified plant species. Researchers and agricultural companies are extracting desirable DNA from organisms which is then transplanted into the plant’s genome. Genetic engineering is also being used to create personalized medicines or precision medicine by analyzing an individual’s genetic data. General Electric, in partnership with Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, launched a joint venture in 2016 to accelerate personalized therapies based on genetic engineering. DNA/RNA extraction is an integral part of the genetic engineering process for extraction and purification of DNA or RNA from the sample. Thus, the growing applications of genetic engineering is driving the growth of global DNA/RNA extraction kit market.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has hit multiple countries around the world with a total tally of 31.42 million reported cases. This growing number of COVID-19 patients has inflated the demand for RNA extraction kits to perform polymerise chain reaction (PCR) testing. For instance, the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh placed a demand for for 1.16 lakh RNA extraction kits in April 2020. This rise in demand has attracted new players to enter the market. For instance, Kilpest India Ltd. got approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agency for its real-time PCR test kits in June 2020 and in the same month the company received an order of 500,000 for these kits from Government of India. Thus, the rapidly spreading COVID-19 infection and emergence of new companies is anticipated to propel the growth of global DNA/RNA extraction kit market.

In terms of revenue, global DNA/RNA extraction kit market was valued at US$ 586.56 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of DNA/RNA extraction kit market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Automated DNA/ RNA extraction kits overcome the challenges of manual kits in terms of time, sensitivity and accuracy, which is propelling their share in the market.

Growing application in cloning within clinical microbiology and other applications is driving its share in global DNA/RNA extraction kit market.

North America held the highest market share in global DNA/RNA extraction kit market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years. The rising number of dengue, HIV, malaria and many other such diseases are fueling the demand of DNA/ RNA extraction kit for diagnosis and vaccine development.

Some of the players operating in the DNA/RNA extraction kit market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Akonni Biosystems, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., BIOFIRE DIAGONOSTIC, INC., Bioneer Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Canvax Biotech S.L., Hunan Runmei Gene Technology Co., LTD, Krishgen Biosystems, Lexogen GmbH, Primerdesign Ltd., Promega Corporation, QIAGEN, Swagene, Takara Bio Inc, TaigenBioscience Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. amongst others.

Global DNA/RNA Extraction Kit Market:

By Type

Total RNA

Cell-free DNA

Viral DNA/RNA

Purified RNA

Sequence-Specific DNA/RNA

Others

By Format

Automated

Manual

By Kit Size

Miniprep

Midiprep

Maxiprep

Others

By Sample Type

Blood

Nasal Swabs

Tissues

Saliva

Serum and Plasma

Stool

Cerebral Fluid

Others

By Application

cDNA Synthesis

Cloning

Real Time PCR

Microarray Analysis

Next-Generation Sequencing

Northern Blot Analysis

Pathogen Detection

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

