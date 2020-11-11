Covid-19 Update: Global Business Document Work Process Management (BPO) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.2% Over the Forecast Period, Owing to the Growing Demand for Optimizing Document Management amongst Businesses, Coupled with the Digitization of Documents in Industries, says Absolute Markets Insights

Document management forms a prominent aspect of business operations. Efficient handling of documents is essential to ensure smooth functioning of businesses. The digitization efforts across industries is leading to the growth of online document management systems that have remote collaboration capabilities. Furthermore, with the growth of Artificial Intelligence the market participants are providing solutions that ensure a higher degree of personalization. Also, Blockchain technology in document management systems have the potential to prevent document tampering, and also facilitates e-signatures for faster handling of documents. The global business document work process management (BPO) market is expected to see considerable growth during the forecast due to the incorporation of advanced technologies such as AI and Blockchain.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the business operations of companies around the globe. COVID-19 outbreak forced several businesses to work remotely. Document management tools are being adopted to help improve the coordination and collaboration between remote teams. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), for instance, cites document and records management and recovery as an important tool for businesses to deal with the pandemic. Hence, the sustained prevalence of coronavirusis expected to provide immense growth opportunities for the market participants, as more companies are increasingly adopting business document work process management systems to facilitate remote work.

In terms of revenue, the global business document work process management (BPO) market was valued at US$ 2,391.3 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period (2020 – 2028).

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of business document work process management (BPO) market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Cloud-based document work process management tools are expected to grow at a faster rate over the future years. The ease in deploying these tools coupled with affordable subscription packages for SMEs is influencing the growth.

North America held the highest market share in the global business document work process management (BPO) market in 2019. This is due to the large number of business document work process management providers in the region and the higher number of SMEs that are using document management tools for streamlining their business processes.

The IT and Telecommunication industry accounted for the highest share in the global business document work process management (BPO) market in 2019. The increasing demand for a centralized document management platform, especially due to the regional expansion efforts amongst the software companies to cater to a wider range of consumers and businesses, is a major reason for the higher market share.

Some of the players operating in the business document work process management (BPO) market are Adobe, Base Technologies, Bitrix24, Canon, DOMA Document Solutions of Indiana, Dynamik-Gen, Eastman Kodak Company, Exela Technologies, Inc, HP Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Australia Pty Ltd, Lexmark International, Inc, LogicalDOC, Oracle, Parascript, Revvsales, Inc, Ricoh India Ltd andXerox Corporation amongst others.

Global Business document work process management (BPO) Market:

By Offering Solutions Services

By Deployment Cloud On-Premise

By Organization Size Small and Medium Organizations Large Organizations

By Department Human Resource Accounts and Finance IT Sales and Marketing Administration and Operations Others

By End-User Education and Training Government Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals IT and Telecommunication Retail and Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Automotive Media and Entertainment Marketing and Advertising Travel and Hospitality Transportation and Logistics Legal Others

