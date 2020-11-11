Covid-19 Update: Global Automatic Colony Counter Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the Forecast Period, Due to Increasing Demand for Fast and Accurate Colony Counters, says Absolute Markets Insights

The growing demand for fast, accurate and precise results in colony counting activities is creating demand for automatic solutions. The traditionally used manual colony counters are dependent on the user’s capability to see the colonies under microscope and varies from person to person. This dependency of manual colony counters on humans hampers the accuracy of results obtained from these devices and also accounts for long man hours, thus, making them unsuitable for large organizations where multiple tests are conducted every day. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has further inflated the inflow of test samples related to drug development. The increasing economic pressure from the competitors has pushed the laboratories to adopt automatic solutions for colony counting. These solutions assist in cost reduction in the form of wages, improves sample throughput and provides accurate results which add value to the ongoing research processes. For instance, the ProtoCOL 3 colony counter of Synoptics Ltd performs more than 300 tests in a day. Thus, the rise in demand to increase the speed and accuracy of colony counting tests is driving the global automatic colony counter market.
Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=706
In terms of revenue, global automatic colony counter market was valued at US$ 349.49 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of automatic colony counter market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=706
Key Findings of the Report:
- The global automatic colony counter market was valued at US$ 349.49 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the forecast period owing to the integration of advanced technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence and others to increase the speed and performance of colony counters.
- Compact handheld colony counter systems are anticipated to witness high growth in forecast years owing to their ease of handling and providing rapid results.
- Based on the end users, industries contributed significant share of global automatic colony counter market in 2018 owing to the high demand from chemical, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and other sectors.
- North America held the highest market share in global automatic colony counter market in 2018 owing to the stringent prerequisites related to the quality in various industries. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the period of next eight years.
- Some of the players operating in the automatic colony counter market are Advanced Imaging Devices GmbH, Analytik Jena AG, Bioavlee, BioLogics, Inc., bioMérieux, Inc., Instem Group of Companies, INTERSCIENCE, IUL, SA, Guangzhou RaySky Scientific Instruments Co., Ltd, Microbiology International, Revolutionary Science, Schuett, Synbiosis and ZENITH ENGINEERS amongst others.
Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=706
Global Automatic Colony Counter Market:
- By Offering
- Systems
- Bench-Top
- Compact
- Accessories
- Barcode Readers
- Masking Plate
- Validation Kits
- Others
- By Size of Colonies
- Below 0.05 mm
- Above 0.05mm
- By Plate Type
- Pour Plates
- Surface Plates
- Spiral Plates
- Circle Plates
- Others
- By Application
- Ames Testing
- Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (eAST).
- Surface Testing
- Viral Colony Counting
- Water Testing
- Environmental Monitoring
- Mouse Lymphoma Assay
- Particle Counting
- Mammalian Cell Counting
- Preservative Efficacy test
- Coli Bacterial Colony Counting
- Bacillus Bacterial Colony Counting
- Bacterial Mutation Assays
- Plaque Forming Cell Assays
- Others
- By End Users
- Clinical Laboratories
- Government and Academic Research Institutes
- Industries
- Environment & Water
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Veterinary
- Microbiology
- Cosmetics
- Others
- Others
- By Distribution Channel
- Direct
- Indirect
- By Region
- North America
- S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Automatic-Colony-Counter-Market-2019—2027-706
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …
Contact Us:
Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Phone: +91-740-024-2424