Covid-19 Update: Global Automatic Colony Counter Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the Forecast Period, Due to Increasing Demand for Fast and Accurate Colony Counters, says Absolute Markets Insights

The growing demand for fast, accurate and precise results in colony counting activities is creating demand for automatic solutions. The traditionally used manual colony counters are dependent on the user’s capability to see the colonies under microscope and varies from person to person. This dependency of manual colony counters on humans hampers the accuracy of results obtained from these devices and also accounts for long man hours, thus, making them unsuitable for large organizations where multiple tests are conducted every day. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has further inflated the inflow of test samples related to drug development. The increasing economic pressure from the competitors has pushed the laboratories to adopt automatic solutions for colony counting. These solutions assist in cost reduction in the form of wages, improves sample throughput and provides accurate results which add value to the ongoing research processes. For instance, the ProtoCOL 3 colony counter of Synoptics Ltd performs more than 300 tests in a day. Thus, the rise in demand to increase the speed and accuracy of colony counting tests is driving the global automatic colony counter market.

In terms of revenue, global automatic colony counter market was valued at US$ 349.49 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of automatic colony counter market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global automatic colony counter market was valued at US$ 349.49 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the forecast period owing to the integration of advanced technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence and others to increase the speed and performance of colony counters.

Compact handheld colony counter systems are anticipated to witness high growth in forecast years owing to their ease of handling and providing rapid results.

Based on the end users, industries contributed significant share of global automatic colony counter market in 2018 owing to the high demand from chemical, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and other sectors.

North America held the highest market share in global automatic colony counter market in 2018 owing to the stringent prerequisites related to the quality in various industries. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the period of next eight years.

Some of the players operating in the automatic colony counter market are Advanced Imaging Devices GmbH, Analytik Jena AG, Bioavlee, BioLogics, Inc., bioMérieux, Inc., Instem Group of Companies, INTERSCIENCE, IUL, SA, Guangzhou RaySky Scientific Instruments Co., Ltd, Microbiology International, Revolutionary Science, Schuett, Synbiosis and ZENITH ENGINEERS amongst others.

Global Automatic Colony Counter Market:

By Offering

Systems

Bench-Top

Compact

Accessories

Barcode Readers

Masking Plate

Validation Kits

Others

By Size of Colonies

Below 0.05 mm

Above 0.05mm

By Plate Type

Pour Plates

Surface Plates

Spiral Plates

Circle Plates

Others

By Application

Ames Testing

Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (eAST).

Surface Testing

Viral Colony Counting

Water Testing

Environmental Monitoring

Mouse Lymphoma Assay

Particle Counting

Mammalian Cell Counting

Preservative Efficacy test

Coli Bacterial Colony Counting

Bacillus Bacterial Colony Counting

Bacterial Mutation Assays

Plaque Forming Cell Assays

Others

By End Users

Clinical Laboratories

Government and Academic Research Institutes

Industries

Environment & Water

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Veterinary

Microbiology

Cosmetics

Others

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

