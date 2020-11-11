Covid-19 Update: Europe Dietary Supplement Market is expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.7% Over the Forecast Period, Owing to the Increasing Demand to Reduce Nutrition Deficiency amongst Individuals, says Absolute Markets Insights

Nutrition deficiency as a result of improper food intake is a major concern amongst most countries in Europe. Deficiency of nutrients leads to serious health conditions, especially in pregnant women, and children. Individuals are increasingly relying on gaining the recommended daily dosage of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, through dietary supplements. Studies indicate that there are substantial number of children in Europe whose vitamin and certain trace element intake is below the estimated average requirement. Vitamin D, folate, iron, calcium, iodine, and phosphate consisted of some of the common deficiencies amongst children in Europe. Companies are manufacturing supplements that contain a combination of iron and vitamins to help reduce the nutritional deficiency. Nature’s Plus, for instance, provides Vitamin B complex supplements, which also contain Vitamin C and iron. Their specialized formula ensures nutrient absorption and utilization in individuals by over 40%. The growing awareness amongst consumers regarding the ill effects of nutritional deficiency is leading to the growth of Europe dietary supplement market.

COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the Europe dietary supplement market. Consumers are opting for dietary supplements that contain Vitamin C, Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids to bolster their immune system. The consumption of immunity boosting supplements is helping in the fight against the Coronavirus. Researchers in Europe are recommending individuals to consume at least 200 milligrams or more of Vitamin C to keep the virus at bay. There was a 238 percent growth in the sale of vitamin supplements in Italy during the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In terms of revenue, Europe dietary supplement market was valued at US$ 14.60 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 33.07 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast years. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across Europe, which has been further classified into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of dietary supplement market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across Europe.

Key Findings of the Report:

Vitamin-based supplements accounted for the highest share in the Europe dietary supplement market in 2019. Vitamin D deficiency is a major cause of concern in Europe, especially in the Northern and Eastern European countries. Lack of exposure to sunlight is being highlighted among the major reasons for the same.

The market has also been boosted by the arrival of e-commerce websites that allow consumers to procure Vitamin tablets with ease. Allergy Research Group, for instance, sells Vitamin tablets through Vitalabo, which is an e-commerce site owned by niceshops GmbH. The growth in online sales can be attributed to the rise in the number of smart devices and the internet, coupled with the popularity of online payments which are integrated with online channels. Online channels held the highest share in the Europe dietary supplement market in 2019.

Adults were the largest consumers of dietary supplements in Europe in 2019. Increasing focus on sports nutrition, especially amongst professional and amateur athletes is a major reason contributing towards the market share. Studies show that around 64% of the athletes in Spain were regular consumers of dietary supplements. Protein was among the widely consumed dietary supplements by sports personnel.

Some of the players operating in the Europe dietary supplement market are Abbott, ADM, Amway, Arkopharma, Bayer AG, Carlyle, Glanbiaplc, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Herbalife International of America, Inc., Kyäni, Inc., Nestle, Nu Skin Enterprises (NSE), OPTIMUM NUTRITION, INC, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc. and The Nature’s Bounty Co. amongst others.

Europe Dietary Supplement Market:

By Type Natural Synthetic



By Constituents Mineral Magnesium Zinc Copper Calcium Iron Others Carotenoids Omega-3 Fatty Acids Vitamins Vitamin A Vitamin B6 Vitamin B12 Vitamin C Vitamin D3 Vitamin K2-7 Others Proteins Fiber Amino Acids Probiotics Others



By Application Human Nutrition Sports Nutrition



By Gender Male Female



By Product Type Tablets Soft Gelatin Capsules Gels Bars Powders Liquid Granules



By End User (Age Group) Infants Adolescents Adults Elderly



By Distribution Channel Online Offline



By Countries France The UK Spain Germany Italy Turkey Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe



