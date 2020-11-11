COVID-19 Update – ATM Managed Services Market was estimated to be US$ 6046.08 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 10,688.07 Mn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Increasing Awareness Regarding Service Outsourcing in the Banking Sector, says Absolute Markets Insights

The various operations in the banking sector have been affected due to the current conditions of the pandemic. Social distancing measures have been encouraged by various governing authorities, which have led them to limit large public gatherings across various locations. Banking services have become limited for various users owing to the limitations in travel imposed on people due to the pandemic. Banks and other financial service providers have been working on increasing their presence through non-traditional modes. ATM centers have been a key mode of service for use from various consumers. Banks have been utilizing ATM centers not only as a mode for cash withdrawals but also in providing various banking services through the machine. This is done in order to reduce the time required for consumers in primary banking services and to reduce the effort of the user to travel to various branches. The integration of various account related services such as service requests, account summary, and fund transfers among others have improved the adoption levels of ATMs from various users.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=678

The major focus from banking providers in terms of ATM services has been on the operational side with higher risk associated with the operation of the centers. Key processes including cash management, surveillance, transaction processing, and ATM maintenance have garnered the highest investments over the years from banking providers. ATM surveillance has become a vital operation for banking service providers owing to the growing cases related to ATM theft and ATM hacking across various regions. Since the use of ATMs is observed to be increasing the need to keep these machines operational also requires significant investments. Thus, ATM maintenance and support services have also become a key offering which has been procured from numerous market participants. ATM centers are observed to hold significant amount of cash for user transactions. The security of the cash is, hence, a vital area for banks. Companies have been developing new procedures which help banks in managing the cash in their ATM locations and their replenishment through various cash tracking measures.

The banking sector has been undergoing various changes over the years in terms of operations and customer engagement among other departments. The integration of technology in the deployment of banking services has been key in increasing the expanse of the services offered and the productivity of the overall banking operations. The management of various business processes is important to maintain the quality levels with respect to the services offered to various customers.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=678

The concept of outsourcing numerous business processes across various industries has been growing over the years owing to the growth in the services sector along with significant focus on expenditure across various departments in their organization. This trend has been integrated in the banking sector majorly in the management of various ATM locations under their portfolio. Companies are devising dedicated services for the management of ATM centers. Banks and financial service providers have been procuring a wider range of managed services for their ATM locations. The adoption of these services is expected to help banks and financial service providers in reducing their investments towards the management of ATM locations and transfer the risk of handling their ATM operations to various managed service providers. These initiatives are expected to reduce the overall capital expenditure for the banking and other financial service providers and help them in increasing their focus towards optimizing their operational costs.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of ATM managed services market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of the services for ATM managed services market, operation services are observed to have the highest level of adoption from various end users. The major reason for this trend is seen to be the expanse of management offered through the service at affordable contracts for the users. Several market participants have created dedicated service lineups for operation of ATM to cater to various demand of their user base.

Comprehensive services are expected to be the significant revenue contributors for the market in the current scenario. Various end users have been seen to opt for comprehensive service contracts since, this allows a wider service offering from the provider and helps the user to target other areas in their establishment for improvement.

The ongoing lockdowns due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is expected to be a key factor in the adoption of ATM services across the world. The growth in ATM transactions is expected to be helpful in increasing the adoption of ATM managed services from various banking providers.

As far as geography is concerned, North America accounted for the maximum share in the global ATM managed services market in 2018. This can be attributed to the higher penetration of ATM centers in the region along with significant presence of market participants in the region. The improved awareness among banking providers regarding managed services for ATM centers is also a key factor in the adoption of market offerings.

Some of the players operating in the global ATM managed services market are Automated Transaction Delivery, Cardtronics, eGlobal, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd., First Data Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., LD Systems, Mastercard, NCR Corporation, PSCU, Quality Data Systems, TransFund, Vaultex UK Limited, Worldline, and WRITER amongst others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=678

ATM Managed Services Market:

By Services

Network Infrastructure (Branch Connectivity, Branch Infrastructure, Firewalls, Routers/Switches) – Transaction Processing Server & Data Center And Data Integrity Monitoring For Production Servers

Hardware Infrastructure (Data Centre Like Servers, Storage, Support Software Like OS, DBMS, Etc.)

Payment Gateway Services Infrastructure

Deployment And Connectivity

ATM Purchase And Installation (ATM Procurement)- Installation, Move And De-Install Services Asset Management Site Selection And Preparation (Including Real Estate Management) Purchase Management Management Of Operating Funds

ATM Card Issuance and Transaction Processing SW development IT Operations Management Security management – Managed Security Services Server Regulatory and upgrade – Server Management Centralised Backup Business Continuity Planning Others

Monitoring and Incident Management

ATM operation Cash management – Cash Forecasting/Monitoring Tools CIT FLM and SLM Management KPI and SLA Management – performance measurement Transaction processing S/W Management Surveillance Care taker services Environmental Management ATM Regulatory and upgrade – ADA and PCI Compliance Management (Complaint Management) ATM replenishment & Maintenance Order Management Cassette Packing Count Back Reconciliation First Line Maintenance Second Line Maintenance Preventive Maintenance Others Others



By Service Mode

Comprehensive Packages

Dedicated Services

By End Users

Banks

Non-Banking Financial Institutions

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/ATM-Managed-Services-Market-2019-2027-678

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424