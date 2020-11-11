Brachytherapy Seeds Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

North America, Europe and Asia Pacific Brachytherapy Seeds market was valued at US$ 26,647.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 60,680.5 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

In the offerings segment, radioactive implants has the highest market share, radioactive implants are of variety of types like seeds, balloons, wires and are directly placed in the affected area, these radioactive implants are effective in curing the targeted area.

There are different types of isotopes used in brachytherapy selection of the isotopes depends on various factors like duration of the treatment, radiation required and the distance it penetrates.

Cesium-131 isotope is very effective in treatment of cancer, this isotope delivers a high dose rate but over a short time, also usage of cesium-131 reduces collateral damage to surrounding organs and tissues. Thus isotopes are determined by taking into account various like high dose/low dose, rate of penetration and whether it should be induced on temporary or permanent basis.

The technological advances in brachytherapy aids in performing therapy with a number of different applicators, and is applied to a broad array of cancers, both common and rare.

Adoption of brachytherapy is highest in the North America region as government in the North American countries has introduced health reforms and is trying to improve their healthcare system by introducing new technologies.

The major market participants of brachytherapy seeds market include BD, BXTAccelyon Limited, Eckert & Ziegler, IsoAid, Isoray Inc., TeamBest, Theragenics Corporation and other market participants.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of brachytherapy seeds market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

