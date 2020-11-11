Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027

Global augmented reality head-up display market is expected to reach US$ 4784.01 Mn by 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.23% over the forecast period.

World Health Organization states that more than 234 million surgical procedures are performed globally every year and medical errors during these surgeries accounts for death of around 210,000 people. These numbers have encouraged research and development activities for exploring use of AR based HUDs in medical surgeries. Researchers are developing AR HUD solutions for assisting surgeons in pre-operative planning, providing guidance in mid-operation and for training purposes. These novel applications will drive the growth of healthcare sector in the global augmented reality head-up display market over forecast period.

Amidst the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, supply chains of AR HUD manufacturers are adversely impacted thus limiting the growth of global augmented reality head-up display market.

Augmented Reality (AR) heads-up display (HUD) enables the drivers/viewers to get the information on the screen without having to shift their eyes is helping in growth of the market.

Aircrafts are using AR-based HUDs to project system information onto the pilots line of sight. Pilots are immensely benefited from this setup as they can fly the aircraft with more focus due to vital system data being projected onto the screen. It reduces minima at take-off. Airbus, for instance, has incorporated HUDs in their A320, A330, A380 models.

Some of the players operating in the augmented reality head-up display market are Continental AG, DigiLens Inc., Thales Group, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Pioneer Corporation, Microsoft, HARMAN International, Infopulse and Panasonic amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of augmented reality head-up display market. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

