Asia Pacific surgical tables market was valued at US$ 179.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 287.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the next eight years

The conditions of healthcare provided across the countries in Asia Pacific has been observed to be improving over the years owing to growing focus from governing authorities on public health and infrastructure. This has led to significant increase in the life expectancy and the decreasing trend across various risk factors to the health of the citizens. Healthcare researchers have been focusing towards developing innovative and disruptive products and methodologies which would help in the provision of healthcare in an optimized level. The general population in the countries of Asia Pacific have been major proponents for healthcare services owing to higher rates of incidence related to disorders of the cardiovascular and respiratory system. The countries in the region rank high in terms of the number of patients for other diseases also creating an alarming load on the healthcare facilities and the infrastructure present in them. Governing authorities have been focusing towards stocking their facilities with high quality instruments and components which help in providing better care for the patients suffering from numerous diseases and disorders. This focus is not only on the products which are essential during the medical procedures including lighting, imaging and diagnosis, gas control and delivery systems, and blood circulation systems among others but also on the supportive equipment including tables used during surgery and general care. The adoption of newer surgical table designs is focused towards allowing the medical professional the ideal conditions for undertaking their surgical procedures and help in better care to be provided to the patients. These characteristics along with the favorable approaches of the healthcare services industry towards the adoption of market offerings are expected to aid the growth of the Asia Pacific surgical tables market over the forecast period.

The general surgical tables segment will lead the surgical tables market as the demand for general surgical tables for various treatment procedures has increased. There is an increase in number of patients who are eager to have plastic surgeries, and in such cases general surgical tables are preferred by the medical personnel as compared to other types. Minimal invasive surgeries are creating a need for technologically advanced operating tables. For this, companies are offering tailored solutions to the end users to perform these surgeries easily. Hydraulic and electrohydraulic surgical tables with battery systems are creating new opportunities owing to their capabilities, in allowing for better surgical procedures and reducing the recovery time of the patients. The number of bariatric surgeries performed by medical personnel has increased which leads to an increase in the use of hydraulic surgical tables.

Patient safety and table positioning are the main aspects which are considered while using a surgical table. Doctors prefer to use surgical tables which are easy to use and that are versatile keeping in mind the safety of the patient. The number of patients diagnosed with various diseases is increasing at a rapid rate across the region, this leads to an increase in demand for surgical tables in hospitals. Asia Pacific is a major market for healthcare products and equipment. The number of people that need surgical procedures is rising at a significant rate in countries like China and India. This boosts the demand of surgical tables in this region. Also, the variety of surgical procedures undertaken across the region due to the variety in the medical conditions of the patients is also expected to help in increasing the investments towards more sophisticated surgical tables from healthcare facilities and governing authorities.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of surgical tables market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across the Asia Pacific region.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of the operation for surgical tables, electro-hydraulic tables are expected to generate the highest revenue in the market in the current scenario. The significant benefits provided by the tables over traditional table design and operational capabilities helps in growing adoption of the table type among healthcare facilities.

The adoption of universal surgical tables is expected to grow over the years owing to increasing demand for innovative healthcare instruments. Also, the growing development in medical and surgical procedures is demanding improvements in the surgical tables used in the procedures.

The providers for surgical tables are seen to be focusing more towards selling their products to hospitals. These facilities are the major contributors to the market owing to growing hospital admissions for surgical procedures across the countries in the region. In addition to this, improved capabilities from others healthcare facilities such as ambulatory care centers and clinics are also expected to thrust the demand for surgical tables with advanced feature sets.

As far as geography is concerned, the adoption of surgical tables in India is expected to grow over the forecast period. Increasing investments towards healthcare infrastructure from public and private institutions is expected to aid the growth in revenue for the market. Also, partnerships among public and private entities with respect to healthcare investments are also expected to boost the revenue for the market in the near future.

Some of the players operating in the Asia Pacific surgical tables market are AGA SANITÄTSARTIKEL GMBH, Alvo, Avante Health Solutions, BiHealthcare (Zhangjiagang Braun Industry Co., Ltd.), Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Services Inc. Lojer Oy, medifa, MIZUHO Corporation, SCHAERER MEDICAL USA, INC., SCHMITZ u. Söhne GmbH & Co.KG, SKYTRON, LLC, STERIS plc., Stryker, and UFSK-International OSYS GmbH amongst others.

Surgical Tables Market:

By Application Universal Specialized

By Operation Electric Hydraulic Electro – Hydraulic Manual Hydraulic Mechanical Table

By Surgical Positions Supine Trendelenburg Reverse Trendelenburg Prone Lithotomy Sitting Lateral Others

By Offerings Orthopaedic and Trauma Tables General Surgical Tables Cardiovascular Paediatric Gynaecology Gall Bladder Plastic Surgery Radiolucent Imaging Tables Endovascular Vascular Pain Management Dermatology ENT Neurosurgery Spinal Surgery Modular Table System Accessories Others

By End Users Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others

By Country Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



