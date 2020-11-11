Animation Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Global animation market was valued at US$ 334.4 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2020 – 2028).

The proliferation of cloud technology is helping in the growth of the global animation market. Cloud-based tools allow end-users to access animation suites easily. The end-users are not required to possess specialized hardware, which is otherwise required for the optimal functioning of complex animation tools that are deployed on premise. This, in turn, reduces the investment costs, thereby leading to higher adoption of cloud-based tools. Adobe’s Animate tool, for instance, offers character animation tools, through Adobe cloud. It helps in the creation of TV ads, games, cartoons, etc.

OTT platforms are investing heavily in animated content to cater more efficiently to the growing demand amongst the consumers. Netflix, for instance is expected to spend around 11% of their production budget on animation, while Amazon’s budget was around US$ 300 Mn. These investments are expected to lead to the growth of the global animation market.

The market participants are offering integrated software solutions to cater to the higher market demand. Companies are providing 2D, 3D, and motion graphics through a single suite. They are also providing training to the end-users to help them familiarize with the animation tools.

North America accounted for the highest market share in the global animation market in 2019.

Some of the players operating in animation market are Animation Sharks., Autodesk Inc., BRAFTON, Broadcast2World, Inc., Corel Corporation, EIAS3D, IdeaRocket., Maxon Inc. Triggerfish Studios, Videocaddy, WinBizSolutions India amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of animation market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across the globe.

