Global Digital Education Content Market to Witness Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8.1% upto 2027; says Absolute Markets Insights

The growing digitalization trend around the globe has impacted the education sector, transforming traditional classrooms to virtual/online based interactive sessions. The concept of delivering education through online medium is gaining tremendous popularity as it aids in creating, sharing, and accessing educational content in digital forms, including online courses, virtual libraries, interactive games, as well as through mobile apps. The emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality and others are anticipated to enhance the quality of digital education content. Increasing number of e-learning solution and service providers are integrating these technologies in their platforms with an aim to provide better interactive capabilities. Integration with these technologies is further helping to completely transform the way in which educational content is being delivered in this digital era. Such technologies are aiding for smart content generation. For instance, Cram101 tool utilizes AI technology so as to breakdown the contents of textbooks into small and smart study guides, flashcards, chapter summaries for better interpretation. Furthermore, integration of AI based tools also help in breaking language barrier. For instance, EnglishHelper, is a digital education solution used by government schools of Maharashtra state in India. This solution has textbooks stored in it and reads them to the class along with translation of selective words in Marathi when pointed out by the teacher. Thus, educational institutions right from elementary to k-12 to higher education are undergoing transformation with the amalgamation of intelligent systems that are helping in learning better as well as achieving learning objectives. Such factors are driving the adoption of digital education content market.

Adoption of advanced technologies are aiding e-learning solution providers to deliver highly personalized learning and training materials to users. For example, with the power of machine learning based personalization, AI systems are being used to develop customized profile of each student i.e. based on their ability, preferred mode of learning, and experience, aiding to deliver tailored and highly valuable content to the respective user. Additionally, various educational institutes are shifting from traditionally printed handbooks to voice based assistants. For instance, Arizona State University offers its students Amazon Alexa voice assistant device to provide them information as per their specific needs. These assistants can be customized as per student’s schedule and the course that they have applied for, which in turn greatly reduces the need of any internal support. Thus, with the adoption of voice based assistants, the digital education content market is expected to gain broader demand over the forecast years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of digital education content market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

ey Findings of the Report:

Global digital education content market was valued at US$ 31,855.9 Mn in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, with rise in online publication of educational content coupled with growing penetration of smartphone and internet users

Educational institutions dominated the global digital education content market in 2018 and are expected to grow at highest CAGR over forecast period

North America accounted for the highest market share in global digital education content market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years

Some of the players operating in the digital education content market are Adobe, Allen Interactions Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global, Inc., CITY & GUILDS, Discovery Education, DREAMBOX LEARNING, Echo360, Educomp Solutions Ltd, Elucidat, IDEA Digital Education, Magic Software Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, MPS Interactive Systems Limited, N2N Services Inc., PROMETHEAN LIMITED, Saba Software and Trivantis amongst others.

Global Digital Education Content Market:

By Offering

Solutions

Services

Training and Support Services

Consulting Services

Others

By Application

Audio Content

Video Content

Simulation

Others (Graphical, Textual, Etc.)

By Device Type

Handheld Devices

Desktops

By End Users

Educational Institutions

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Government

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

