Global CPAP Masks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% over the Forecast Period, says Absolute Markets Insights

The advancements in technological and structural characteristics of the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) masks and machines are attributed for positive growth in global CPAP masks market in future years. The high prevalence of sleep apnea has inflated the demand for positive airway pressure therapy which delivers pressurized air to the patient’s mouth or nose. CPAP is the most commonly used positive airway pressure therapy owing to its capabilities in reducing apnea events. CPAP machines can only be set to a single pressure that remains consistent throughout the night and delivers a continuous stream of pressurized air to patient’s airways. However, for patients with high pressure settings, exhaling against this incoming air is difficult in CPAP machines as they have to force out the exhaling air against pressurized incoming stream. These disadvantage gave rise to emergence of Bi-Level positive airway pressure machines (BiPAP) which have two pressure settings and lowers the delivery air pressure while user exhales. Due to the emergence of competition in the market, industry players supplying CPAP machines strategized to innovate their offerings with technology to ease the exhalation. Flex technology is integrated in the new line of CPAP offerings of prominent industry players. For instance the REMstar Plus C-Flex from Philips N.V automatically adjusts the CPAP machine pressure levels as needed. Also, CPAP machines have been integrated with internal wireless modems and storage to store and transmit the usage data which lends smart capabilities to these machines. For instance, the SleepStyle CPAP machine from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited features an internal modem which connects with cellular network and transmits the treatment data for monitoring purposes. These advantages is the CPAP machine technology are creating high demand from rising number of sleep apnea patients which in-turn boosts the growth of global CPAP masks market.

The CPAP mask structure is also witnessing transformation with increasing demand for clear vision masks to comfortably watch TV, or read while wearing the mask. The major market players have introduced their clear vision masks such as ResMed AirFit F20 Full Face Mask, Philips Respironics AmaraView Full Face Mask and Fisher & Paykel Simplus Full face mask amongst others. Thus, the transformation of CPAP masks and machines are poised to drive the global CPAP masks market in coming years. The impact of Covid-19 have resulted some shift in demand and supply of the CPAP masks. Such changes are owing to the dramatic shift in economic and social factors.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of CPAP masks market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global CPAP masks market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 18.2% over the forecast period due to the rise in sleep apnea patients which inflated the demand for positive airway pressure therapy.

Based on the type of mask, nasal masks held remarkable share of global CPAP masks market in 2018 owing to their efficacies to handle high pressure settings.

Adults contributed a significant share towards global CPAP masks market in 2018 owing to the aging effects on respiratory systems.

North America held the highest market share in global CPAP masks market in 2018. The high presence of patients suffering from sleep apnea in the region coupled with high healthcare expenditure power of the citizens have contributed towards high share of North America.

Some of the players operating in the CPAP masks market are 3B Medical, Inc., APEX MEDICAL CORP., Circadiance, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Hans Rudolph, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed and Sleepnet Corporation amongst others.

Global CPAP Masks Market:

By Mask Type

Nasal Masks

Full Face Masks

Nasal Pillow Masks

Nasal cradle mask

Hybrid Masks

Oral Masks

Total Face Masks

Mask Parts

Mask Kits

Others

By Size

Small Face

Wide Face

By End User

Infants

Adolescents

Adults

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

