Global Biofuels Market is valued at US$ 136.2 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% over the Forecast Period, says Absolute Markets Insights

Global biofuel market was valued at US$ 136.2 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period to reach US$ 165.4 Bn in 2027. Industrial and technological advancements are transforming the way humans use energy. Biofuel extraction and their applications in untapped areas are expected to boost the demand for biofuels over the forecast period. The on-going drive of adoption of sustainable energy solutions are attracting fuel providers to innovate their offerings with low carbon content and advanced environment friendly chemistries. First-generation of biofuels are derived from sugar, starch, vegetable oil, or animal fats have been in use for a long period of time and are used for transportation, power generation and other applications. Second-generation of biofuels are developed from new sources including cellulosic waste, lignocellulosic (plant dry matter) biomass that do not compete with food supplies and can be used in aviation fuel also. Dedicated cellulosic crops for second generation biofuels present a major advantages over first generation of feed-stock crops in terms of environmental sustainability. Second generation crops can produce more biomass per hectare of land because the entire crop is available as feedstock for conversion to fuel. Also, researchers are making progress to develop a third generation biofuels which are derived from algae. These, advances in the technology of extracting biofuels from newer sources are expected to pose lucrative growth opportunities in global biofuel market over forecast years.

Across all major countries, there are strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and increase adoption of biofuels in various sectors including aviation as it accounts for 15% of global oil demand. For instance, the EU Advanced Biofuels Flight path initiative of European Union, Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels initiative of U.S, Brazilian Biojet Fuel Platform, and Australian Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Fuels and other such initiatives are dedicated for increasing adoption of sustainable aviation fuels including biofuels. As aviation fuels require stringent specifications and rules for handling to minimize the safety risk caused by fuel contamination, the alternative biofuels are expected to have the similar characteristics. Aviation companies are currently being offered Hydro-treated Vegetable Oils (HVO), Renewable Synthesized Iso-Paraffin and other such sustainable aviation fuels. These biofuels are certified for blending of up to 50% with conventional fuels which can positively decrease the aviation cost and emissions. In 2008, the first attempt to test an aircraft on biodiesel was made and since then many countries and airlines have piloted biofuel tests. In a recent instance, Spice Jet of India attempted a test flight from Dehradun and Delhi on alternative biofuel blend in 2018. The ongoing initiatives to adopt newer sustainable fuels along with continuous development in biofuel technologies is anticipated to drive the growth of global biofuel market over forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of biofuel market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Based on the fuel type, biodiesel held notable share in the global biofuel market in 2018 owing to mature technologies contributing towards large production as compared to other biofuels.

North America held the highest market share in global biofuel market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years. Owing to government initiatives coupled attracting industrial investments.

Some of the players operating in the biofuel market are Abengoa Bioenergia SA, ADM, Australian Renewable Fuels Limited, BlueFire Ethanol Fuels, Inc., BP p.l.c., Eni, Envien Group, Green Plains, Louis Dreyfus Company, Pacific Ethanol, Inc., Petrobras, Reliance Industries Limited, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB, Shell, Sinopec, Total and VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG amongst others.

Global Biofuel Market:

By Fuel Type

Ethanol

Biodiesel

Others (Biogas, Methanol, Biohydrogen, etc.)

By Type of Feed-stocks

Maize

Sugar cane

Molasses

Soybean oil

Palm oil

Others (Waste, Forest Products, Animal Fat, etc.)

By Consumption of Biofuel

Passenger Vehicles

Road Freight

Shipping

Aviation

Others (Heating, Power Generation, etc.)

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

