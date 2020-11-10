Family Office Assets Under Management Market 2020 need and demand lead towards massive hike, analytical view by 2028 with Citi Private Bank, Rockefeller Wealth Advisors, U.S. Advisory Group, Wilmington Trust, Ziff Brothers Investments

A family office is a privately held company that handles investment management and wealth management for a wealthy family, generally one with over $100 million in investable assets, with the goal being to effectively grow and transfer wealth across generations.

Major Key Players of the Market:

Citi Private Bank

Rockefeller Wealth Advisors

S. Advisory Group

Wilmington Trust

Ziff Brothers Investments

Pictet

Bessemer Trust

Abbot Downing

UBS Global Family Office Group

GAM Fund Management Limited

Northern Trust

Tethys SAS

BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Smith and Williamson

Wilmington Family Office, Inc.

Network Services

GenSpring Family Offices

S. Trust Family Office

Hawthorn

Cambridge Associates

CTC

HSBC Private Bank

Stonehage Fleming Family & Partners

Atlantic Trust

Hawthorn PNC Family Wealth

Stonehage

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Family Office Assets Under Management Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry.

Family Office Assets Under Management Market Analysis by Type

Financial Planning

Strategy

Governance

Advisory

Others

Family Office Assets Under Management Market Analysis by Application

Single Family Office

Multi-Family Office

Virtual Family Office

Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Family Office Assets Under Management Market Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

