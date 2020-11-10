Data Lakes Market Trending High Globally with Top Key Players: Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),Informatica Corporation (U.S.),Teradata (U.S.),Capgemini (France),EMC Corporation (U.S.),Oracle Corporation (U.S.),SAP SE (Germany),Hitachi (Japan),Atos (France),SAS Institute (U.S.)

A data lake is a centralized repository that holds a vast amount of raw data which can be structured as well as unstructured data at any scale. It uses a flat architecture to store data and run various types of analytics from dashboards and visualizations to big data processing, real-time analytics and machine learning to guide better decisions. As per IBM, 2.5 Quintillion bytes of data are generated each day. In addition, owing to increase in the usage of smart meters, huge amount of data is being generated which needs the use of Data Lakes. In the United States, a total of 70,823,466 smart meters have been installed according to U.S Energy Information Administration

The global research report titled as a Data Lakes market has recently published by Report Consultant. The base year considered for the studies and forecast period is 2028.

Top Key Vendors:

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),Informatica Corporation (U.S.),Teradata (U.S.),Capgemini (France),EMC Corporation (U.S.),Oracle Corporation (U.S.),SAP SE (Germany),Hitachi (Japan),Atos (France),SAS Institute (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, Data Lakes can be split into

Data Discovery

Data Integration and Management

Data Lakes Analytics

Data Visualization

Market segment by Application, Data Lakes can be split into

BFSI

Telecommunication & IT

Retail & ecommerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Others

The geographical segmentation has been done across global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe on the basis of productivity. It throws light on recent advancements in technologies and certain methodologies which will help for boosting the outcome of the businesses. Furthermore, it offers detailed data of cost structure such as the cost of manpower, tools, technologies, and cost of raw material. It is a complete source of analytical information of different verticals of businesses such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

The evolution of technology in all the industries including the Data Lakes is pushing the boundaries of digitalization and has changed our day-to-day lives in all aspects.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the development rate be in 2027? What are the key factors driving the Global Data Lakes Market? What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Data Lakes Market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in the Global Data Lakes Market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in this market? Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

To summarize, the report is a detailed investigation on the numerous developments, present situation, and prospects of the Global Data Lakes market.

Note: The report historic years and forecast period can be customized on the request. Moreover, the scope of a published report can be modified as per the requirement, specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of customization.

