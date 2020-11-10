Covid-19 Update: Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the Forecast Period, says Absolute Markets Insights

The governments of developed as well as developing economies are striving to create safety awareness amongst institutions and people. The rising air contaminants due to rapid industrial development and expansive infrastructure construction works have caused serious concerns regarding the air quality for labors and the local public. Airborne substances hazardous to health are generally in dust, mist, vapor or gaseous form which includes wood dust, welding fumes, solvent vapors and others. These impurities in the air have low visibility which make humans prone to their harmful effects. If any worker or native citizen inhales these airborne impurities they can become unwell and depending on the nature of substance, their effects can be immediate or long term. Common immediate effects include headache, dizziness and eye and skin irritation. However, serious long-term effects include cancer, organ damage and even death. A report published by the U.K Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in 2016 stated that air pollution witnessed significant rise with 0.9% upsurge in particulate matters (PM2.5). Similarly, World Health Organization estimated that around 4.2 million premature deaths occurred due to air pollution in 2016. Exposure to small particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less in diameter (PM2.5) causes cardiovascular and respiratory disease and cancers are the primary reason for this high mortality rate. The workplace environments with continuous use of gases for welding and cutting purposes or the workplaces where grinding and abrasive processes are continuously performed, generate high quantities of air pollutants in the form of fumes and dust particles which poses threats to the health of workers. These factors have mandated the government entities across continents to make new guidelines and amendments along with the existing ones for better safety of people. For instance, the Health and Safety at Work (General Risk and Workplace Management) Regulations 2016 (GRWM Regulations) introduced by New Zealand government mandates businesses to adhere with prescribed guidelines for ensuring use of personal protective equipment including the respiratory devices for managing risks arising from potential exposure to contaminants at workplace. However, the adoption of these respiratory protective equipment is witnessing challenges in form of discomfort to the workers and lack of awareness. These factors are anticipated to influence the global respiratory protective equipment over forecast years.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=592

The recent outbreak of coronavirus epidemic has mandated the use of protective equipment for breathing to arrest the spread of this infectious disease. The size of coronavirus is around 125 microns which can be filtered out by using a respiratory protective equipment. Hence, the highly affected countries by this infection such as United Kingdom, India, China, United Arab Emirates and others have recommended their citizens to use a respiratory protective equipment. The government regulations for ensuring public health safety are anticipated to drive the growth of global respiratory protective equipment market over forecast period.

In terms of revenue, global respiratory protective equipment market was valued at US$ 5788.61 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11783.75 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period . The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=592

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of respiratory protective equipment market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global respiratory protective equipment market was valued at US$ 5788.61 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% over the forecast period owing to rise in health safety awareness.

Based on the type of end-use, healthcare applications contributed a significant share towards global respiratory protective equipment market in 2018 owing to the high exposure of healthcare professional to pathogens.

Based on the type, tight fitting equipment such as half masks contributed a notable share towards global respiratory protective equipment market in 2018 due to their ease of use in daily activities.

Disposable equipment held remarkable share of the global respiratory protective equipment market in 2018 owing to their safety of use and high hygiene coupled with low cost.

North America held the highest market share in global respiratory protective equipment market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years. The rising environmental concerns in the developing economies such as China, India and others coupled with government initiatives are anticipated to drive the growth.

Some of the players operating in the respiratory protective equipment market are 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell Ltd., Avon Protection, Bullard, Delta Plus, DuPont, Gateway Safety, Inc., Gentex Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover LP, Intech, Johnson Controls, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Moldex-Metric, MSA, RSG Safety BV SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO., LTD and Uvex Group amongst others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=592

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market:

By Product Type

Disposable

Non-Disposable

By Type

Tight-fitting (Half masks, which cover the mouth and nose)

Loose-fitting (Hoods or Helmets)

By Operation

Respirators (Air purifying respirators)

Powered

Non-Powered

Breathing Apparatus (Atmosphere-supplying respirators)

By End-Use

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Mining

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Processing

Construction

Nuclear Energy

Fire services and emergency response

Military

Others

Personal

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Respiratory-Protective-Equipment-Market-2019-2027-592

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/