Covid-19 Update: Global Non-Woven Face Mask Market is expected to reach US$ 31.92 billion by 2020, Owing to the Rise in Healthcare Awareness among Industry Professionals and Local Public, says Absolute Markets Insights

The rising awareness for healthcare and wellbeing amongst the occupational and non-occupational public is expected to generate high demand for protective gear. Respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others are burdening global population due to the high emissions from industries and transportation which are changing climate conditions and degrading environment air levels. The communicable respiratory infections such as influenza, SARS and others have further inflated this burden. Rapid growth in population and urbanization has led to frequent close interpersonal contacts with other people which favors transmission of respiratory infections. These factors have contributed towards growing public interest in facemask protection. Non-woven masks are the most commonly used disposable face masks for protection against dust and pathogens present in the air. Non-woven masks are manufactured using polymer variants, with polypropylene being the most popular, to provide protection against various infection types. Increasing demand among users for these masks is mainly due to the high comfort and superior protection they offer to consumers. Multiple layers of filter in the non-woven face masks provide high efficiency at filtering out pathogens and dust particles. Different tying methods are available such as ear loop and tie masks that make them adjustable as per consumer requirements. Government-initiated programs to create awareness against individual responses to pollution are one of the factors which are promoting mask usage among local people. For instance, due to the promotional efforts by Japan Face Mask Industry Association, use of face mask has become a part of the social etiquettes of Japanese people for arresting the spread of diseases from interpersonal contact at crowded public places. Also, social influencers are taking initiatives to promote use of face masks. For instance, Gaurav Gupta, an India fashion designer and social influencer, started an awareness campaign in 2017 to educate people about air pollution and encourage adoption of face masks. These initiatives to create awareness for use of face masks coupled with the advantages of non-woven face masks such as high filtration efficiency, low price and ease of disposal are anticipated to contribute towards growth of global nonwoven face masks over the forecast years.

During the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, facial masks, once dedicated to specific professions, are rapidly becoming common amongst other users. The efficacies of non-woven face masks to filter out coronavirus, which is of 125 microns in size, is anticipated to raise the demand in global nonwoven face masks. However, the counterfeit products with low grade quality being introduced in the market are anticipated to hamper the value creation in global nonwoven face masks.

In terms of revenue, global non-woven face mask market is expected to reach US$ 31.92 billion by 2020. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of non-woven face mask market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global non-woven face mask market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 41.24% over the forecast period.

3 ply masks in global non-woven face mask market garnered highest market share in 2018 owing to their high Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) and Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE).

Based on type of application, healthcare activities dominated the global non-woven face mask market in 2018 owing to the high exposure of healthcare professional to infectious pathogens.

North America held the highest market share in global non-woven face mask market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years owing to the rise in number of market players coupled with growing demand from local public.

Some of the players operating in the global non-woven face mask market are Ansell Ltd., BBN Medical Equipment, Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., CovCare Inc., Denex International, Disposable Sword Group, FULLSTAR NON-WOVEN PRODUCTS CO., LTD., Honeywell International Inc., INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Neomedic, Neomedic Limited, Ningbo Dongyu Nonwoven Co., Ltd, Noval and Wellmien (Suzhou) Imp. & Exp. Trading Co., Ltd. amongst others.

Global Non-Woven Face Mask Market:

By Layers

1 Ply

2 Ply

3 Ply

4 Ply

By Type

Tie Mask

Surgical Mask

Ear loop face mask

Others

By Application

Healthcare

Hospital

Clinic

Laboratory

Others

Food Processing

Dental

Clean Room

Food preparation

Industrial environment

Beauty Salon

Personal

Chemical Handling

Others

Major League

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

