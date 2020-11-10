BIG BOOM IN FIRE FIGHTING ROBOT MARKET THAT IS SIGNIFICANTLY GROWING WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS AGNI INDUSTRIES FIRE SERVICE, LTD., BSS HOLLAND B.V.

The Fire Fighting Robot Market is expected to reach +13% CAGR during forecast period 2020-2027.Fire Fighting is an important job but it is very dangerous occupation. Due to that, Robots are designed to find a fire, before it rages out of control. It could be used to work with fire fighters to reduce the risk of injury to victims. Firefighting robots refer to the unmanned ground vehicles remotely controlled by a human operator in order to mitigate and extinguish fires. The main task of these robots is to minimize the exposure of human firefighters to dangerous and hostile conditions. Besides fire extinguishing application, firefighting robots are also used for numerous other purposes such as fire detection, fire suppression, searching and rescuing of trapped people and to evaluate geographical conditions of the area. Equipped with a number of advanced sensors and GPS systems, firefighting robots are capable of identifying the cause and origin of fire in order to assist first responders by keeping them away from the line of danger.

Key Players in this Fire Fighting Robot Market are: –

• Agni Industries Fire Service, Ltd.

• BSS Holland B.V.

• Changzhou Changtan Robot Co., Ltd.

• DigiRobotics LLC

• DOK-ING d.o.o.

• DRB Fatech Co., Ltd.

• Howe and Howe Technologies

Fire Fighting Robot Market is the best way to win the finest business selections. Numerous organizations are starting to know about the implication and outcome of the market in each part of their business. Many more are willing to spend more currency just to get the exact and precise demographics of their market. The massive rate of the customers selects products and services from an organization that has a strong and accurate marketing research. The products and services that have high rankings are in addition that are boosted in large numbers.

The organization’s vibrant and remarkable procedures will secure the newest and fresh updates on the organization’s scheme and besides this data and reports of the desired products and services in the market. The methodology of Fire Fighting Robot market is that the information gathering will confirm a crisp and inventive method of market analysis to help its customers to ascend the enhancement of their business. The broad collection of research services will ensure a match with each organization as a business need. Geographically, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa have been identified as the main regional.

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Tracked Robots

• Wheeled Robots

• Humanoid Robots

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Public Safety

• Civil Defense

• Others

