What’s So Trendy about Content Management Software Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | Jumla, Drupal, WordPress, and Documentum

The Global Content Management Software Market is predicted to reach to US$ 68,868.7 Mn in 2022, due to its High Demand for Dynamic Documents

Business organizations have increasingly been using content management software owing to their lesser cost in comparison to isolated regulation-specific compliance programs. Furthermore, the increased dependency of organizations on digital media, which assists them in creating rich and compelling content, drives the content management software market. Content management software often enables users to create dynamic and interactive documents by offering content which includes elements such as links to web pages, forms, videos, images and drawings. These features simplify communication of complex ideas and facilitate the delivery of superior organizational presentations and proposals.

Some of the major players operating in the global Content Management Software Market include: Jumla, Drupal, WordPress, Documentum, TYPO3, DotNetNuke, MODEX, Plone, Adobe, Cascade, Apache Lenya, papaya CMS, Vasont Systems, Squarespace, eZ Publish, Dot CMS, concrete5, Nuxeo, SilverSptripe, WebGUI and Hippo CMS amongst others.

IT and Telecommunication Services Segment Estimated to be the Fastest Growing during the Forecast Period

In terms Content Management Software Market share, the IT and telecommunication services were the largest segment in 2017. The trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period as the sector is witnessing significant digital transformations. One of the primary reasons for the same is increasing internet penetration and usage of mobile phones. The adoption of content management software has enabled IT and telecommunication service providers to save on costs, improve decision making and also the quality of content published. Templating support, user & group functionality and modularity & extensibility offered by content management software has further increased the rate of implementation of the software in the IT and telecommunication industry.

North America is Anticipated to Hold a Significant Share in the Global Market.

North America held the largest Content Management Software Market share amongst the regions. The United States and Canada are technologically developed nations with most businesses across all industries being digitized. The process of digitization on a scale so large requires wide implementation of content management software. The north American continent has been a pioneer in digital technology for several years. Additionally, the government has also been heavily investing in sectors such as healthcare and defense with the aim of enhancing digitization amongst these industries.

Content Management Software Market Key Segments:

Content Management Software Market – By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Content Management Software Market – By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Content Management Software Market – By Vertical

Government and Public Utilities

Banking, Finance Services and Insurance

Healthcare and Life science

IT and Telecommunication

Education

Defense

Publisher and Broadcaster (Media and Entertainment Brands)

Others (Retail, Manufacturing, Travel and Tourism etc.)

Content Management Software Market – By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



