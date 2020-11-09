Skyrocketing growth in Dynamic Positioning System Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2026 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, General Electric, Wartsila Oyj ABP

The Global Dynamic Positioning System Market is Predicted Reach US$ 2213.96 Mn in 2022, Due to Increase in Offshore Drilling Activities by Oil & Gas Industry

Dynamic Positioning System are critical for offshore vessels to maintain a small footprint. Ships equipped with a dynamic positioning system include drilling vessels, diving vessels, supply vessels, floating vessels, production vessels, storage vessels and unloading vessels.

Dynamic Positioning System Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the key participants in global Dynamic Positioning System Market are Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, General Electric, Wartsila Oyj ABP, ABB, Rolls-Royce, Navis Engineering, Marine Technologies, LLC, Praxis Automation Technology, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding, and Guidance Marine amongst others.

Merchant Vessels Is Anticipated to be the Fastest Growing Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018 – 2026

Of the various types of Dynamic Positioning System Market in the report, the merchant ship sector accounted for the largest share in 2017. Factors such as liberalization and globalization have increased world trade activity. It is responsible for the long term superior Dynamic Positioning System Market conditions, especially in the marine industry of the marine vessels. Merchant ships come in various sizes and shapes. They can be as small as a 6m long dive boat or as big as the Ultra Small Oil Carrier (ULCC) up to 415m long. They are the main tool for maritime transport of crude oil and goods all over the world in tankers, containers and bulk carriers of various sizes. With these various utilities, merchant ships play an important role in driving the dynamic positioning system market.

Asia Pacific is Projected to have the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period, 2018 – 2026

The Dynamic Positioning System Market is growing in this region owing to the increasing deep-sea mines and the rising maritime trade with countries in this region. Additionally, safety operations across deep ocean waters during offshore oil and gas operations is heightening the demand for dynamic positioning systems in the Asia-Pacific region. The incorporation of advanced technologies and use of dynamic positioning systems for offshore drilling by the oil industry is boosting the demand of dynamic positioning systems in emerging economies as well. Furthermore, countries like Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore are highly developed economies, with high levels of tech production storage space and off-loading vessel operations. All these aforementioned factors can be attributed to the high growth of dynamic positioning system market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Dynamic Positioning System Market – By Product Class I Class II Class III

Global Dynamic Positioning System Market – By Application Passenger Ships Merchant Vessels Offshore Vessels Naval Vessels Others

Global Dynamic Positioning System Market – By Region: North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



