Sachet and Sachet Machine Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2026 Viking Masek, Smartpac Packaging Company, Matrix Packaging Machinery LLC

Sachets are small sealed plastic or paper bags that contain small quantity of food products or other daily usable commodities. They are mostly of food and Pharma grade and FDA approved. We can pack daily products such as tomato ketchup, snack foods, pasta, cereals, bakery mixes, sugar, salt, pet food, protein powders, cosmetics, soup, spices, nuts, dried fruits, tea, coffee, organic foods, fertilizers, chemicals and many others in these tiny containers.

The Brazil sachet and sachet machine market was valued to be US$ 1406.7 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to be US$ 1766.3 Mn by 2022. Sachets are manufactured in various forms and sizes and on a large scale for wide range of applications in the end-user industries. They are mostly manufactured from petroleum. Machines convert petroleum in thin sheet of plastic through a series of chemical reactions and effect of heat.

Prominent players operating in the Sachet and Sachet Machine Market are Viking Masek, Smartpac Packaging Company, Matrix Packaging Machinery LLC, Marchesini Group Mediseal GmbH, HPM Global Inc., ACG Value Links LLP, Wraptech Machines Pvt. Ltd, Ilapak, Inc., Shrijeta Pack Tech, Handi-Pak Inc.(Aranow Packaging Machinery), Chung Shan Machinery Works Co, Ltd., GE Packaging Machines, Omag- Pack, Mespack, A. P. Engineering Private Limited, Bodolay Packaging Machinery, Universal Pack, Sikri Packaging Corporation, R.M.S. Pack Systems Pvt. Ltd, All Packaging Machinery Corp., and Triangle Package Machinery Company.

The Brazil sachet and sachet machine market report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of the market, as well as strategic insights along with developments that are being adopted by the key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and detailed insights on the competitiveness of these players.

The key business strategies such as mergers and acquisition, affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by the major players are also recognized and analyzed in the report. For each company, the report recognizes their research institutes, competitors, product type, application and specification, pricing, and gross margin.

The food industry is the biggest end user of the sachet and sachet machines market in Brazil as the country is one of the largest consumers of pre-packaged and canned foods. The retail food sales in Brazil approaches US$100 billion annually, as the global food producers, distributors and retailers are increasingly exploring ways to expand their access to the growing market for pre-packaged foods and canned foods.

In 2012, HASSIA-REDATRON GmbH, a Germany based company started sachet packaging of alcoholic beverages in Brazil by using its innovative new generation FlexiBag Si 600 sachet machine. The machine is flexible and can be operated under different modes.

Dried fruits, nuts, olive oil, syrups, sauces, chocolate bars are the most consumed food products in the country. Owing to their increasing popularity, retail shops and distributors now sell them in sachets instead of their regular packaging. Also, many companies in Brazil are now creating food sachets to specifically meet the needs of low-income consumers, who want an affordable yet effective food product.

South East Brazil is on the forefront as compared to other regions in the sachet and sachet machine market during 2017. The Southeast Brazilian cities such as Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are the most preferred options to set up sachet manufacturing plants in Brazil, due to high availability of raw materials required for sachet manufacturing and the presence of many large packaging companies in the region.

