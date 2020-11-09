Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2026 with major players like BIOPROJET, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimated to Reach US$ 6047.3 Mn by 2022, due to the Growing Awareness about Sleep Disorder

The neurological disorders are a lifelong sickness which affects the muscle tone, dysregulation of arousal state and disturbances in metabolic activities. The cataplexy is a common type of narcolepsy disorder, which affects nearly around 0.02% to 0.05% of the population across the globe. Moreover, narcolepsy is considered to be the onset of adulthood disease, yet in most cases, it has its origin during the adolescence period of life. According to a research observation in the United States and Japan, an approximate of 15% narcoleptic patients having age of 15 years had the sleeping disorder symptoms. In addition, around 10% of the narcoleptic disorder patients were found to be of 5 years of age children.

Furthermore, an increase in prevalence of narcoleptic disorder is recognized during the adolescent life stage. However, the disease is often ignored and misunderstood early from the historic time, until the growing cases of sudden hyper cataplexy. The effect of severe cataplexy, sudden body collapse and immediate loss of momentary body control can cause severe injury. Hence, several approaches such as lifestyle adjustments, modern medications and complementary therapy are evolving for the treatment of neurological disease. In addition, several non-profit organization and health institutions are increasingly adopting awareness initiatives to educate, support, advice and serve about the narcolepsy disorders.

Narcolepsy with Cataplexy is Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

Among the Narcolepsy Application, cataplexy is a dominant segment holding the largest market share. Cataplexy is a sudden transient weakness in muscles accompanied with conscious awareness. The transition in weakness is majorly triggered by the emotions such as laughing, crying, or terror. The cataplexy disorder is predominantly found among 70% of the narcolepsy patients across the globe. Moreover, the increase in changing lifestyle pattern and less sleep are one among the other factors that are contributing to the rise in significance of cataplexy.

Increase in Awareness and growing R&D initiatives for the development of novel drugs drive the Market in North America

North America is estimated to be the largest narcolepsy region in narcolepsy therapeutics market. Around 1 among the 2000 patients in the U.S are affected with narcolepsy disorder. Moreover, one quarter of the population in U.S accounts to have HLA-DQB1*0602 genetic marker. Hence, different organizations are actively involving in spreading awareness, support and therapeutic measures to diagnose the growing disorder. However, among the narcolepsy patients only 25% are diagnosed. Thus, the growing measures in therapeutics to diagnose the disorder, has accounted to growth of the market in North America region.

Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the key participants in global narcolepsy therapeutics market are BIOPROJET, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire, Addrenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Avadel and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

In January 2018, Glenmark Pharmaceutical entered into license agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals to use the full range of OmniAb platform to discover mono multi specific antibodies.

