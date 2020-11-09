Mobile Handset Protection Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2026 AT&T Mobility, Safeware, Microsoft, OneAssist Consumer Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The Global Mobile Handset Protection Market is expected to reach US$ 90,574.3 million in 2022 Owing to Increasing Rate of Adoption of Connected Devices by Consumers.

The increasing use of expensive smartphones is one of the drivers for the mobile phone protection. Nowadays, companies are launching bezel less phones and are competing against each other to manufacture the slimmest phones possible with new technologies. This has made the devices fragile. These new devices are more prone to damage than the handsets in the previous decade. So, there is a need for mobile handset protection. However, companies are coming up with new techniques to tackle this issue for instance, the constantly evolving Gorilla glass technology provides toughened glass for the handsets. In addition, most of the people use hardened back covers for phones which protects the device from damage. This might possibly hinder the growth of the mobile handset protection market.

E commerce to be the Fastest Growing in Sales Channel during the Forecast Period

Many companies are adopting e-commerce as sales channel. Every mobile handset protection company has a tie up with online retailers and distributers. E-commerce platform is proven to be cost-effective in nature. Companies like Microsoft, Apple amongst others provide discounts to customers if combined with a protection plan. The mechanism followed is the longer the term of protection, the higher the discount. Nowadays, in this fast-paced environment people have less time to visit stores to buy mobile protection. With the advent of websites offering comparison in the protection plans, the customers tend to study and choose the plan that caters to their needs. Thus, E commerce is gaining importance as a preferred sales channel in the future too.

Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific has countries such as China and India with massive population. This implies these companies have huge customer base. Growing urbanization in these countries has led almost everyone using a handset. Apart from this, mobile protection companies providing plans customized to these countries is one of the factors for the growth of the market in this country. In addition, the growing awareness for the need of handset protection in these countries is another factor boosting the demand for the mobile handset protection market.

Mobile Handset Protection Market is Fragmented in Nature with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the significant players functioning in the global cybersecurity in healthcare market include AT&T Mobility, Safeware, Microsoft, OneAssist Consumer Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Sprint Corporation, OnsiteGo, Apple Inc., Brightstar Device Protection, Pier Insurance, T-MOBILE USA, INC, Verizon Communications Inc., Walmart, Asurion, Best Buy, American International Group, Inc. amongst others. In 2015, AT&T acquired GSF telecom, a Mexican telecom provider company. This helped AT&T to provide its services and gain a foothold in the Mexican market.

Mobile Handset Protection Market – By Type Carrier Handset Protection Mobile Device OEM Protection Direct to Consumer Services

Mobile handset Protection Market, By Sales Channel Retail Brand Stores E Commerce

Mobile Handset Protection Market – By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



