Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2024 with top key players Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle, Inc., Givaudan, Kerry Group plc

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein is developed by protein hydrolysis. Despite the chemical process, the ingredients used in the process are natural and plant-based proteins. Hence, the solution keeps the richness of the protein intact. The increasing demand for the protein significantly from the past years has instigated the need of Hydrolyzed vegetable protein . For instance, in 2014, about more than half of the consumers in United States are opting for foods that are rich in protein. In addition, in the same year it was also witnessed that majority of the consumers preferred plant proteins over animal protein. However, in 2010, while inspecting the HVP process in one of the manufacturing lines of Basic Food Flavors in North Las Vegas by FDA, Salmonella Tennesse, a form of bacteria substance was found.

The bacteria on consumption would affect the health of consumers to a great extent. The growth of such bacteria is due to inappropriate quantity and presence high amount of reactive MSG content in the process. After the identification of Salmonella Tennesse, a rise in awareness regarding the hydrolyzed vegetable protein is noticed. Wherein, it included the increase in security measures, rights for labeling MSG products and carcinogenic substance. Despite such challenges, owing to the rise in awareness, security and labeling policies by FDA including the growth in healthy food habits has potentially instigated the growth aspects of the Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market.

Processed Food Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

Among the applications of hydrolyzed vegetable protein, processed food is a dominant segment holding the largest market share. It is also anticipated to be the fastest growing Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market during the forecast period. HVP substance are predominantly used as nutritional elements and flavor add on for the processed foods as seasoning, in baked foods, meat products, sauces, frozen food, soups and snacks.

Rise in Awareness and Strict Policies for HVP process drives the Market in North America

North America is estimated to be the most attractive region in hydrolyzed vegetable protein market. The increase in investigation in the production lines of HVP processes for identification of Salmonella bacteria by FDA along with the strict rules in packaging and labeling contents for MSG substance has regulated the healthiness of the region. Furthermore, the increasing awareness regarding the MSG products and its consumption are another factor that anticipates the development of the market. This coupled with the rising demand for protein based processed food in the region has collectively intensified the growth of North America region.

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the key participants in global market are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle, Inc., Givaudan, Kerry Group plc, Jones-Hamilton Co., Diana Group, Good Food, Inc., The Caremoli Group, Astron Chemicals S.A., Brolite Products Co. Inc. Levapan S.A., and McRitz International Corp amongst others.

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market – By Form Dry Powder Paste Liquid

Market By Application Processed Food Functional Beverage Others

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market– By Raw Material Soy Rapeseed Corn Rice Pea Wheat Others

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



