Global House and Floor Cleaner Market Current and Future Demand analysis 2020-2027 by Competitive outlook- Godrej, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, S. C. Johnson & Son

Global House and Floor Cleaner Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
Globally, House and Floor Cleaner market is growing due to an increase in product innovation from key players. Increase in consumer awareness about household cleaning products has further led to an increase in high-quality products. In price-sensitive markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, easy availability of cheap substitutes as compared to branded products is hindering the growth of the market in this region.Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA are some of the major players in the Household cleaners market.
Competitive Landscape
Household Cleaners market is moderately competitive. Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. and Kao Corporation are some of the key players which are operating in this market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product Type
Surface Cleaner
Glass Cleaner
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Other Product Types
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Retail Stores
Other Distribution Channels
Geography
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Spain
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Market Driver:
- Increasing demand for the premium products will drive the market
- Rising prevalence for the automatic dishwashing tablets will also propel the growth
- Growing demand for eco- friendly and sustainable household products will also act as a driver for the market
- Rising urbanization and changing lifestyle will also contribute as a factor for the market
Market Restraint:
- Availability of substitute in the market will restrain the growth
- Increasing awareness about the toxic and unsafe chemicals in these cleaners will also hamper the market
- Rising competition among local players will also act as a restrain for the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2019, Marks & Spencer announced the launch of their new cruelty-free cleaning products which consist of different type of fruity fragrant sprays for kitchen, floors, cleaning surfaces and dishes. They have used highly effective formulas and different fragrances so that they can help the consumer to keep their house fresh and clean.
- In March 2019, AlEn USA announced the launch of their new eco-friendly line of household cleaning products, Art of Green Multipurpose Cleaners which is specially designed so that they increase green cleaning among users. They are available in three formats, multipurpose wipes, concentrated refill and multipurpose cleaning sprays. They are safe and are available in affordable prices.
