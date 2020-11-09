Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market: With a CAGR of 7.5%, The Market is Expected to Witness high growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2024 with top key players like QualiMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG

Drug Eluting Stents Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue and sales volume across all the major markets.
Global Drug-Eluting Stents market 2019 Global Industry Research Report provides market size, industry growth, share, development trends, investment plans, business ideas and forecasts by 2025. Scenarios and useful business decisions. The report includes subjective comprehensive research and a direct study of the quantitative perspectives of key family pioneers for an in-depth understanding of other industry experts, markets and industry practices. This report provides a reasonable picture of the current market situation, including truth and forecast Drug-Eluting Stents Market estimates on trading volume, technological advances, macroeconomic and governance factors.
Some of the significant players functioning in the Drug-Eluting Stents market include QualiMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Arterius Limited (Arterius), Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Cook Medical Inc.(Cook), KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd., Elixir Medical Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Abbott Laboratories (Abbott), Shanghai MicroPort Medical (MicroPort Scientific Corporation), TERUMO CORPORATION, Alvimedica, Boston Scientific Corporation, OrbusNeich Medical Company Limited (ORBUSNEICH), and Micell Technologies, Inc. among others.
The drug eluting stent is a thin wire-wire tubular structure inside the coronary artery that is placed inside the coronary artery during carotid coronary intervention (PCI) to treat acute myocardial infarction, atherosclerosis, angina and other coronary artery disease. Drug eluting stents are made of metal coated with drug therapy, which is known to inhibit restenosis. This stent has proven to be effective in the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, multivascular disease and atherosclerosis. The drug eluting stent eliminated the risk of restenosis, premature stent thrombosis and negative vessel remodeling associated with traditional bare metal stents.
Drug Eluting Stents Market Segmentation:
Drug Eluting Stents Market – by Product Type
- Polymer-Based Coatings
- Non-Biodegradable Polymer-Based
- Biodegradable Polymer-Based
- Polymer-Free Coatings
- Micro Porous Surface
- Micro Structured Surface
- Slotted Tubular Surface
- Nanoporous Surface
Drug Eluting Stents Market – by Material Type
- Cobalt Chromium (CoCr)
- Stainless Steel
- Others
Drug Eluting Stents Market – by Application
- Coronary Artery Diseases
- Peripheral Artery Diseases
Market By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Southern Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
