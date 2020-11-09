Find Out Why Photo Printer Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Eastman Kodak Company, LG Electronics Inc., ZIH Corp, Canon Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation

The author of the report analyzed that the global photo printer market accounted for US$ 6,413.03 Mn in 2017.

Photo printer have been in the market for a large period of time. Though with the increasing penetration of mobile devices with high storage capacity, the market for photo printers has slightly declined, but still the market is rising due to high use of these type of printers in industrial sector. Moreover, increasing demand for personalized gifting and decor products that uses photographs, is going to support the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Photo Printers are sort of printers that are solely designed and used for picture printing. This kind of printer will be inkjet or compact dye-sub printer. There are differing kinds of printers that support all sizes of picture printing however principally used for printing pocketbook sized ‘4X6’ or ‘3X5’ sized photos. Increasing demand for digital printing in applications specifically posters, wall pictures, magazines, and art pictures is supporting the expansion of the picture printer market. The worldwide Photo Printer Market, in terms of revenue, that was calculable at US$ six, 413.03 million in 2017, is anticipated to achieve US$ nine, 128.87 million in 2022.

The Photo Printer Market participants include FUJIFILM Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company, LG Electronics Inc., ZIH Corp, Canon Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, HP Development Company LLC, HiTi Digital Inc., Xerox Corporation, Prynt Corp., PLR Ecommerce LLC, and CITIZEN SYSTEMS JAPAN CO., LTD. amongst others.

The Global Photo Printer Market is predicted to grow powerfully throughout the forecast amount. The report provides key statistics on the market conditions of key market players and offers key trends and opportunities within the market. Key market players influencing the market are profiled within the study together with their SWOT analysis and market ways.

Photo Printer Market – By Product Type

Dye-Simulation

Inkjet

Laser

Thermal

Photo Printer Market – By Mode of Printing

Desktop

Mobile

Photo Printer Market – By Application

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Tourism

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Others (Government, Healthcare, etc.)

Photo Printer Market – By Region

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Southern Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

