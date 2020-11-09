Find Out Why Personal Emergency Response Systems Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like mergency Response USA, Buddi US, LLC, Connect America

The Global Personal Emergency Response Systems Market is estimated to surpass $4128.5m by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.3%

Personal Emergency Response System (PERS), also known as Medical Emergency Response System, allows you to call for help with any emergency situation at the push of a button. PERS has three components: a small wireless transmitter, a console connected to the phone, and an emergency response center that monitors calls. As the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease begins to increase, the increase in life expectancy is expected to activate the Personal Emergency Response Systems Market for medical alert systems. In addition, growth is expected to accelerate as the number of acquisitions and mergers by market participants increases.

The key players of Personal Emergency Response Systems include Market Emergency Response USA, Buddi US, LLC, Connect America, Critical Signal Technologies, Medical Guardian, MobileHelp, Vector Security, Inc., VESAG, NASCENTIA HEALTH, AT&T, Cape Cod Healthcare Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., AlertOneServices, LLC., Bay Alarm Medical, LogicMark, MedicAlert Foundation, Rescue Alert amongst others.

With the rapid increase in the elderly population, there is an increasing need for medical vigilance systems in homes. Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) is primarily for calling people of old population and for disability situations. They are widely adopted and used throughout the western world. Therefore, with the help of medical warning system, the elderly can live comfortably in their homes, and thus, this factor is likely to promote overall Personal Emergency Response Systems Market growth.

What does this report has to offer:

The report helps to understand the key driving factors, challenges and potential opportunities influencing the Personal Emergency Response Systems Market.

By reading this report the user will get in-depth insights on competitor performance based on the Personal Emergency Response Systems Market shares, strategies, SWOT and more.

This report analyzes sales and distribution channels in key regions to improve mobile sales.

This report helps in better understanding of the industrial supply chain that focuses on increasing value at each stage to optimize value and increase process efficiency.

Evaluate supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory environment for more than 20 countries in the market.

Standalone devices are expected to be the fastest growing segments above others over the forecast period owing to their accessibility and affordability

Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Segmentation:

Market – By Component Software Hardware Rented Owned Services Monthly Yearly

Personal Emergency Response Systems Market – By Type Landline Mobile Standalone

Market – By End Users Home-based Users Nursing Homes Assisted Living Facilities Hospice Care

Personal Emergency Response Systems Market – By Region: North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



