Find Out Why Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Parkplus Inc., Serva Transport Systems, MHE Demag (S) Pte Ltd., Fata Automation, A.P.T. Parking Technologies, Lodige Industries

Technical advancement in analytics and implementation of artificial intelligence and big data is driving Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market to Generate Revenue up to US$ 12,340.46 Mn by 2022

Geospatial imagery analytics is a solution which gathers, displays and manipulates the historical, satellite photography, and GPS data which further is used to predict, manage and learn about the changing environmental factors. Geospatial imagery analytics is used in a wide range of applications such as crisis management, climate change modeling, weather monitoring, sales analysis, animal population management, etc. Such analytics can make insights more engaging and develop targeted solutions.

In recent times, a significant change and advancement is observed in analytics techniques. Creation of interactive maps inside existing business system has helped the users see progressive visual patterns. The location-based services are widely used due to smartphone adoption and quick sharing capability of hyper-local information. The major areas including BFSI, healthcare, retail and ecommerce, heavy industries, disaster management are benefitted after implementation of artificial intelligence in geospatial analytics to sort out huge amount of data they generate and extract relevant information from it. This vast technical advancement in analytics is encouraging geospatial imagery analytics market.

The implementation of various government regulations related to geospatial imagery analytics is restricting the adoption of this technology in certain industries.

Government to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018 – 2026

A major implementation of geospatial imagery analytics is observed is government sector. This technology is vastly helping the government to take urban planning initiatives, property identification, protect farmlands, monitor the geographical locations, climate changes. Analytics of geo-information serves a strong base to government decisions related to crisis management, boundary management, population management, green space planning, energy infrastructure projects, controlling wildfires, security and law enforcement, strategic planning, future development, emergency response, evacuation action plans, etc. Such wide range of applications in government sector is driving the global geospatial imagery analytics market.

Europe to Remain the Dominant Region During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

In Europe, Germany accounted for the largest share in geospatial imagery market, in terms of revenue. A continuous technological advancement in the geospatial imagery and analytics is driving the market in this region. For instance, German Bundeswehr Geoinformation Centre (BGIC) has signed a geospatial data sharing agreement with National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency with the purpose to produce global, homogenous Digital Elevation Model (DEM) so as to improve the accuracy and quality of their image detection services. Geospatial imagery analytics is majorly used in government and environmental monitoring applications in Europe. Such heavy deployment of geo-information in weather monitoring and climate change monitoring using advanced technology such as GIS/GPS/GNS is driving the geospatial imagery analytics market in Europe.

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the key participants in global geospatial imagery analytics market are DigitalGlobe, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Earth Observing System, Fugro, Google Inc., Harris Corporation, Hexagon AB, Keyw Corporation, Planet Labs, RMSI, Satellite Imaging Corporation, Trimble Inc., UrtheCast Corporation, AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd., AAM Pty Ltd, Damian & Associates, Inc, Marvel Geospatial Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Rick Engineering Company, Orbital Africa Limited, SECON Private Limited, amongst others. In 2015, RMSI launched ConflateX, a solution to address the business challenges with improved spatial accuracy and data integrity. Whereas in 2017, Earth Observing Systems promoted cutting-edge cloud-based tool which enables easy search and analyze mechanisms for users, researchers, journalists and students.

Global Market By Type Image Analytics Video Analytics

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market – By Application Weather Monitoring Security and Law Enforcement Crisis Management Climate Change Management Population Forecasting and Management

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market – By Technology GIS/GPD/GSS Remote Sensing Mobile Mapping/ Handheld Office & Field Software

Market By Vertical Defense & Security Government Environmental Monitoring Mining & Manufacturing Energy & Utility Construction Agriculture Healthcare Others

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



