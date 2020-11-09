Find Out Why Fiber Prepreg Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Axiom Materials, Cytec Solvay Group, Gurit, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, SHD Composite Materials Ltd

The author of the report analyzed that the global glass fiber prepreg market stood at US$ 1160.5 Mn in 2016. Glass fiber prepregs are used in several industries including automotive, aviation, leisure equipment, electronics, shipping, insulation, piping and others. The glass prepregs are used in applications where lightweight materials with high tensile strength are required. Other benefits include corrosion resistance, ease to shape, integration of functions, durability and overall cost savings. The properties of the glass can be changed by changing the mix of the components with different minerals, which will result in variety of glasses for varied applications. E-glass (with good electrical insulation properties) is a commonly used glass in the glass fiber market.

Some of the key participants in global glass fiber prepreg market are Axiom Materials, Inc., Cytec Solvay Group, Gurit, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, SHD Composite Materials Ltd., KREMPEL GmbH, Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. And Koninklijke Ten Cate nv amongst others.

The increase in the consumption and manufacture of vehicles globally, especially in the emerging nations is anticipated to drive the overall growth of the glass fiber prepreg market. It is used in interior headliners, bumper beams, underbody system and instrumental panels. The demand for reinforced materials is also growing in high performance vehicle components such as hoods and chassis as well as wheels and roofs. In the emerging economies, the marine industry is flourishing as well. Hence, boat manufacturers are also gaining the benefits of the reinforcement materials for several components.

Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Report’s research goals are as follows:

Investigate and forecast the market size of the Glass Fiber Prepreg

Define, describe and forecast markets by type, end-use, and region.

Global leading player analysis, SWOT analysis, value and world market share for top players.

Analyze and compare market trends and forecasts across major regions of the world.

Identify key trends and drivers that drive or stop market growth.

Identify high-growth sectors and analyze market opportunities for stakeholders.

Analyze competitive developments such as expansion, contracting, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

Strategically profile key individuals and comprehensively analyze growth strategies.

Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Market is segmented as:

Market By Type

Thermoset Epoxy Polyester Vinyl Ester Others

Thermoplastics Polyamide Polypropylene Polybutylene Terephthalate Polycarbonate Others

Others

Market By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Turbines

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others

Market By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



