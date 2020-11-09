Cloud gaming Market is Increasing Worldwide During 2019-2025 | Top Key Players Like IBM, NVIDIA, Ubitus Inc., Simplay

Growing Adoption of Portable Gaming Devices and Cost Efficiency to Facilitate the Growth of Cloud gaming Market, that is Expected to Reach US$ 2,610.08 Mn by 2022

Cloud gaming is increasingly gaining popularity and has changed the way video games are played. As the providers run the game on their servers and it is streamed to the gamer, the gamer does not have to spend hundreds of dollars on a console. A personal computer with basic specifications along with an internet connection is enough to use cloud gaming. This is one of the major factors behind the growth of the Cloud gaming market. However, a fast, stable internet connection with a consistent 50 Mbps downstream speed is needed for ideal cloud gaming experience. Incorporation of cloud computing in gaming has opened up additional opportunities for advanced gaming paradigms, such as augmented reality (AR) games, virtual reality (VR) games, and context-aware games.

Some of the key participants in global Cloud gaming Market are IBM, NVIDIA, Ubitus Inc., Simplay, LiquidSky Software, Inc, RemoteMyApp Sp. z o. o., GameFly, Inc., Hatch Entertainment Ltd., Cloudzen, Google Inc., Sony Corporation, Parsec Cloud, Inc., Microsoft, Crytek GmbH, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Blade, and Samsung Electronics amongst others.

“Cloud is alleviating the capability of multiple player gaming and compelling the audiences due to the range of benefits it provides to the users such as enabling gameplay without the need for downloads and installations, providing good network connectivity, and offering the click-and-play feature. This is expected to have a positive impact on the cloud gaming market growth over the forecast period. Cloud gaming companies can focus on developing features to enhance the multiplayer gaming experience to avail the attractive possibilities in the market.”

Smartphones, Among the Devices, is Anticipated to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period, 2018 – 2026

Among the different types of devices used for cloud gaming, the smartphones are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period which will lead to rise in Cloud gaming Market. The ownership of a smartphone with high-speed internet increases the possibility of the user to play games that are cloud-based. In order to enhance the gaming experience, top smartphone manufacturers are incorporating specifications that are appropriate for cloud gaming. In addition to very powerful processors, these smartphones can be characterized by larger screens, high picture quality, and detailed sound systems. Accordingly, smartphones serve as an increasingly notable segment for cloud gaming business and culture.

North America Expected to Exhibit the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period, 2018 – 2026

With a projected expansion at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period, North America is anticipated to be the fastest growing Cloud gaming Market for cloud gaming. Since the advent of video games, they have occupied a central role in American popular culture, possibly surpassing even movies. Additionally, American culture also exhibits inventiveness, pioneer spirit, relative extroversion, and appetite for novelty. This can be attributed to the development of many video games in the USA. Furthermore, the statistics of the Economics & Statistics Administration (ESA) suggest that Americans consider video games to be beneficial. All these factors make North America an ideal choice for cloud gaming developers for beta testing as well as product launch.

Cloud gaming Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Google has recently launched their cloud gaming service, called Project Stream that will enable the user to play blockbuster games. This service was put to trial with the forthcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game streamed to, and playable with, Google’s Chrome web browser. Following this announcement by Google, Microsoft has revealed more details about their cloud game streaming service, popularly known as Project xCloud.

Global Cloud gaming Market – By Cloud Type

Public

Private

Hybrid

Global Cloud gaming Market – By Streaming Type

Video

File

Global Cloud gaming Market – By Device

Smart Phones

Tablet

Gaming Console

PC

Global Cloud gaming Market – By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



