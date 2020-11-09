Biofertilizers Market: With a CAGR of 7.5%, The Market is Expected to Witness high growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2026 with top key players like Sigma AgriScience, LLC., Bio Power Lanka, Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (Rizobacter)

Biofertilizers market, (Class 7 (Between 26,001 Lb and 33,000 Lb), Class 8 (33,001Lb and Higher), is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2027, with a significant demand for fuel efficient products that are more environment friendly, says Absolute Markets Insights

Bio fertilizer is a substance that consists of living microorganisms, which help in the growth of plant by increasing the supply of nutrients to it. Increase in the use of bio-fertilizers is expected to reduce the demand for chemical fertilizers and pesticides as they hamper the health of the soil. The aim of this report is to provide an insight on the global biofertilizers market current and projected trends and to carry out an in depth analysis of market potentials available. The report analyzes opportunities in the developed and emerging economies so that companies can make strategic decisions and gain competitive edge.

There are certain factors, which act as drivers for biofertilizers market such as rising environmental awareness, enhancing soil fertility and increasing demand for organic food. Factors restraining the growth of bio fertilizers market are lack of awareness and lower adoption rate by farmers. The unmet demand for fertilizers, formulation of favorable government policies and countries having agriculture dominant economy would provide growth opportunities for this market.

Some of the significant players functioning in the Biofertilizers market include Sigma AgriScience, LLC., Bio Power Lanka, Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (Rizobacter), Novozymes A/S (Novozymes), Lallemand Inc. (LALLEMAND Inc.), Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC), National Fertilizers Limited, Risehop, and AZOMURES (Azomure) amongst others.

Biofertilizers Market Segmentation:

Market – by Product Type

Nitrogen-Fixing

Phosphate-Solubilizing

Potash-Mobilizing

Others(Zinc, Boron or Sulphur-Solubilizing)

Market – by Microorganisms

Azospirillum

Cyanobacteria

Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria

Azolla

Aulosira

Rhizobium

Azotobacter

Other

Market – by Crop

Cereals and Grains

Pulses and Oil Seeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Fiber Crops

Others(Plantation Crops, Forage Crops)

Market – by Application

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Root Dipping

Market – by Form

Pure and Mixed Liquid Fermentations

Powder

Dispersible Granule

Pellet

Market – by Region:

North America S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Key Benefits

This report gives an insight on the biofertilizer types and its applications

Detailed analysis of drivers and constraints of unified communication as a service market has been discussed

Porter’s five force and SWOT analysis would facilitate decision makers in making strategic decisions by providing insight on current market conditions and important factors

Analysis of key market players and their strategies are been discussed in the report in order to understand the competition in better way

Market segmentation is been conducted based on applications, types and geographic locations, which would assist companies in deciding on the segments of importance

Analysis of current market scenario as well as the future estimations through 2019-2027 would assist the decision makers understand the future prospects of the market

