Biofertilizers Market: With a CAGR of 7.5%, The Market is Expected to Witness high growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2026 with top key players like Sigma AgriScience, LLC., Bio Power Lanka, Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (Rizobacter)

Bio fertilizer is a substance that consists of living microorganisms, which help in the growth of plant by increasing the supply of nutrients to it. Increase in the use of bio-fertilizers is expected to reduce the demand for chemical fertilizers and pesticides as they hamper the health of the soil. The aim of this report is to provide an insight on the global biofertilizers market current and projected trends and to carry out an in depth analysis of market potentials available. The report analyzes opportunities in the developed and emerging economies so that companies can make strategic decisions and gain competitive edge.
There are certain factors, which act as drivers for biofertilizers market such as rising environmental awareness, enhancing soil fertility and increasing demand for organic food. Factors restraining the growth of bio fertilizers market are lack of awareness and lower adoption rate by farmers. The unmet demand for fertilizers, formulation of favorable government policies and countries having agriculture dominant economy would provide growth opportunities for this market.
Some of the significant players functioning in the Biofertilizers market include Sigma AgriScience, LLC., Bio Power Lanka, Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (Rizobacter), Novozymes A/S (Novozymes), Lallemand Inc. (LALLEMAND Inc.), Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC), National Fertilizers Limited, Risehop, and AZOMURES (Azomure) amongst others.
Biofertilizers Market Segmentation:
Market – by Product Type
- Nitrogen-Fixing
- Phosphate-Solubilizing
- Potash-Mobilizing
- Others(Zinc, Boron or Sulphur-Solubilizing)
Market – by Microorganisms
- Azospirillum
- Cyanobacteria
- Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria
- Azolla
- Aulosira
- Rhizobium
- Azotobacter
- Other
Market – by Crop
- Cereals and Grains
- Pulses and Oil Seeds
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Fiber Crops
- Others(Plantation Crops, Forage Crops)
Market – by Application
- Seed Treatment
- Soil Treatment
- Root Dipping
Market – by Form
- Pure and Mixed Liquid Fermentations
- Powder
- Dispersible Granule
- Pellet
Market – by Region:
- North America
- S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Southern Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Key Benefits
- This report gives an insight on the biofertilizer types and its applications
- Detailed analysis of drivers and constraints of unified communication as a service market has been discussed
- Porter’s five force and SWOT analysis would facilitate decision makers in making strategic decisions by providing insight on current market conditions and important factors
- Analysis of key market players and their strategies are been discussed in the report in order to understand the competition in better way
- Market segmentation is been conducted based on applications, types and geographic locations, which would assist companies in deciding on the segments of importance
- Analysis of current market scenario as well as the future estimations through 2019-2027 would assist the decision makers understand the future prospects of the market
