Astonishing growth in Ductile Iron Pipes Market Astonishing Growth With Major Players Electrotherm Group, Inc., Electrosteel Steels Ltd., McWane

The Ductile Iron Pipes market was valued at US$ 849.67 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2,145.32 Mn by 2022.
Increase in usage of Ductile Iron Pipes in water distribution and irrigation is expected to propel the Ductile Iron Pipes Market during the forecast period. Ductile Iron Pipes are preferred over the traditional steel or plastic pipes. DN 700 – DN 1000 pipes are widely used to distribute drinking water from dams to urban areas. Inner coatings are essential for these pipes, as they are highly susceptible to corrosion. These pipes are also employed in mining applications and sewage water discharge pipes. DN 350 – DN 600 pipes are also largely used for drinking water supply and irrigation water supply.
Based on region, the global Ductile Iron Pipes market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold major share of the global Ductile Iron Pipes market, as most pipelines in these regions are well established, but old. Therefore, these pipelines are being replaced in North America and Europe. North America constitutes significant share of the global market. Rise in use of Ductile Iron Pipes by sanitary hygiene and water supply organizations in developing economies such as China, Japan, and India is projected to boost the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The Ductile Iron Pipes market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, led by the various drinking water supply schemes initiated by countries in the Middle East. The Ductile Iron Pipes market in Latin America is expected to expand at a moderate pace in the near future.
Some of the significant players functioning in the Ductile Iron Pipes market include Dura-Line Corporation, The Electrotherm Group, Inc., Electrosteel Steels Ltd., McWane, Inc., American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd., Ori-plast, RASHMI GROUP, Electrosteel Casting Limited, Tata Metaliks, Saint Gobain, Gamson India Private Limited, Jai Balaji Industries Limited, Sathavahana Ispat Limited and Srikalahasthi Pipes Limited among others.
Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market is segmented as:
Market By Type
Water-Cooled Centrifugal Casting
Austempered Ductile Irons
Ductile Iron Pipes Market By Application
Water Supply
Wastewater Treatment
Gas & Oil Supply
Mining
Ductile Iron Pipes Market By Region
North America
U.S.
Rest of North America
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries
Southern Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
