What’s So Trendy about Smart Building Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | Siemens AG, ABB Group, Cisco Systems, Schneider SE, United Technologies Corporation

Global Smart Building Market estimated to Reach US$ 33,547.3 Mn by 2022, Due to Increasing Demand for Integrated Security & Safety Systems

Integrated communication and control systems provide a flexible, effective, comfortable, and secure building environment for operators and occupants. Integrated communication increases building functionality by allowing operators to use a single interface to control an entire network of building automation systems. Intelligent building technology utilizes building automation systems to improve and control many operations. Growing need for integrated security and safety systems in buildings and the implementation of the IoT platform in building automation technology are expected to drive the growth of the smart building market.

Smart Building Market is Consolidated as Multiple Large Organizations are Investing on Smart Building IoT Platforms

Smart Building Market Participants include Siemens AG, ABB Group, Cisco Systems, Schneider SE, United Technologies Corporation, Building, Inc., Honeywell International, IBM Corporation, Johnson controls, Delta Controls, among others. For instance, On Oct 1, 2017, Schneider Electric launched EcoStruxure Building, a new platform designed to support the management of smart buildings. This new solution integrates both system and application data covering an entire building operation into one single interface.

IoT enables the connectivity of devices and data to deliver better insight on operations and equipment to direct changes for corporate goals. Furthermore, IoT is a significant concept when considering energy management and operational efficiency for business, because these technologies give new insight into smaller facilities as it is a pathway to cost-effective technology deployment.

Europe is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share in the Smart Building Market During the Forecast Period from 2017-2026

Europe is expected to account for the largest Smart Building market share during the forecast period due to the increased initiatives by the region’s governments to build smart and intelligent structures. Also, with the increasing technological developments and adoption of new infrastructure security & services, this region is projected to boost the market.

Commercial buildings include office buildings, retail infrastructures such as malls, shopping stores, and others. All these buildings have huge utilization of energy and require high-tech security systems and thus commercial buildings have increased utilization of the automated systems. It also helps to create and maintain a safer and more secure, productive and comfortable environment as cost-effectively as possible. The commercial buildings segment accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period 2018-2026.

Key Market Segments of Smart Building Market are:

Smart Building Market – By Automation Type

Energy Management Intelligent Security Systems Infrastructure Management Network & Communication Management



Smart Building Market By Services

Professional Services Managed Services



Market By Application

Commercial Residential Government Airports Hospitals Institutes Manufacturing & Industrial Facilities Others



Smart Building Market By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



