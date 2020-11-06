Find Out Why Synthetic Casting Tapes Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like 3M, BL Tech, BSN Medical, Lohmann & Rauscher, Ossur, Parker Medical Associates, Proteor

Global Synthetic Casting Tapes Market Estimated to Reach US$ 681.78 Mn by 2022, due to the rise in fiberglass casting tape

The author of the report analyzed that the global synthetic casting tapes market accounted for US$ 512.49 million in 2017. The rising demand for accidental musculoskeletal injuries and problems along with the extension of medical disposable supplies coupled with growing orthopedic illness among high age group of population has collectively boosted the need of casting tape.

Synthetic Casting Tapes Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the key participants in global market are 3M, BL Tech, BSN Medical, Lohmann & Rauscher, Ossur, Parker Medical Associates, Proteor, Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd (Tynor), Troge Medical GmbH, S&F Inc, Prime Medical Inc., UTANCO INDIA, K.S. SURGICAL PVT LTD., Ansen Medical Technology Development Co., Ltd., CNF Medical among others.

Request For a Sample Copy@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=70

The tapes provide mobilization to the fracture, ligament and tendon injuries of the body. The casting tape are synthetic bandage and has unique knitted pattern to enable multidirectional stretch and conformity. These tapes have advanced water resin,that facilitates the tape to get mold easily conforming to the body contours on impregnated with water. The tape conformity shows no folds or tucks during the molding application on the body parts. After molding, the product attains its maximum strength within half an hour. The orthopedic specialists and hospital dressing ward specialists are readily adopting and encouraging the adoption of synthetic tapes for healing the immobilization of fractures and ligament problems. The readily available tapes are of different colors and sizes. Hence, owing to their color and varied available size, they are more preferred among different demographics. However, owing to their high costs and limited accommodation to swellings in the necessity fragments, plasters are preferred over synthetic tapes. Despite of such challenges, the advantageous properties of synthetic tapes such as smooth surface, rigid, latex free and radiolucent has made it widely preferable among medical specialists and healthcare professionals.

Fiberglass Casting Tape to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

Among the synthetic casting types, fiberglass casting tapes is a dominant segment holding the largest market share. It is also anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Fiberglass casting tapes have more rigid, strength, light in weight, durability, high compression strength and reduced cast cracking and delaminating than the polyester casting tapes. Hence, fiberglass represents the largest market share.

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=70

Increasing Accidental rate and Environmental Calamities in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominant growing region in synthetic casting tapes market. Asia Pacific accounts for major suppliers of synthetic casting products across the domestic regions and nations. The region experiences the most widespread environmental calamities such as cyclones, landslides, turbulence and earthquakes. Furthermore, the growing attractiveness in sports and adventure activities among Asia Pacific countries have contributed to the prone in musculoskeletal injuries. In addition, the development measures by World Health Organization and governments to extend the facility of the hospitals in under developed regions has collectively promoted the growth of synthetic casting tape market in Asia Pacific region.

Synthetic Casting Tapes Market – By Type Fiberglass Casting Tape Polyester Casting Tape

Market By Application Hospitals Clinics Home Care

Market By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



For More Information Click@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Synthetic-Casting-Tapes-Market-2018-2026-70

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/

https://plus.google.com/117657938830005040584